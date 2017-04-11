UK’s Johnson says more Russia sanctions possible



LUCCA, Italy (AP) Developments on Tuesday, April 11, about the meeting in Italy of the Group of Seven foreign ministers (all times Central European Time).

2:05 p.m.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said there could still be new sanctions imposed on Russian military officers over their support for the Syrian government — even though G-7 allies ignored his call for new punitive measures against Moscow.

The G-7 has called for an independent international investigation into a chemical attack in Syria, and Johnson said depending on what they find “those responsible for unleashing those chemical weapons” could face sanctions — including Russian officers.

He said he agreed with other EU leaders Russia needs to be part of the solution in Syria, but must abandon its support for President Bashar Assad to do so.

1:00 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. and likeminded countries or embracing Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran, and the militant group Hezbollah.

Tillerson said it’s unclear whether Russia failed to take seriously its obligations in Syria or has been incompetent. But he said that distinction “doesn’t much matter to the dead.”

“We cannot let this happen again,” Tillerson said.

Tillerson said the U.S. sees no future role for Assad in Syria, but he said the U.S. isn’t pre-supposing how Assad’s departure will occur.

Tillerson traveled to Moscow on Tuesday and said Russia can play a role in Syria’s future but that aligning with Assad won’t serve Russia’s long-term interests.

12:45 p.m.

Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said there is “no consensus” among G-7 countries for new sanctions on Russia over its support for Syria’s Bashar Assad.

Alfano said the idea was raised at a meeting in Lucca, Italy, by British Foreign Secretary Johnson.

But Alfano said isolating Russia or pushing it into a corner “would be wrong.”

He said “the G-7’s position is very clear — supporting the existing sanctions” against Russia over its military activities in Ukraine.

12:35 p.m.

Alfano said Russia must not be “pushed into a corner” over Syria, as the Group of Seven ignored calls by Britain and the U.S. for new sanctions on Moscow over its support of President Bashar Assad.

Alfano said Russia should put pressure on Assad to stop the use of chemical weapons, and should join an international push for peace in Syria.

Ending a G-7 foreign ministers meeting, he said “we must have a dialogue with Russia.”

11:30 a.m.

Italian Foreign Minister Alfano said the U.S. intervention had offered “a window of opportunity to construct a new positive condition for the political process in Syria.”

But he said a political rather than military process was “the only solution,” according to Italian news agency ANSA.