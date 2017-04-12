Mattis says Islamic State still focus in Syria



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Tuesday, April 11, about the U.S. response to the recent chemical weapons attack in Syria (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

3:55 p.m.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the campaign against the Islamic State group was still the main focus of the U.S. in Syria and remains on track.

He said the bombing of a Syrian air field on April 6 in retaliation for the government’s use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians was a separate issue in the military campaign.

Mattis said he reviewed intelligence about the chemical weapons attack and said he had no doubt the Syrian regime was responsible for the bombing’s planning and execution.

He said the Syrian regime should “think long and hard” before making such a reckless attack again. He said the U.S. can’t get involved in Syria’s civil war, but couldn’t allow the use of chemical weapons.

More than 80 civilians were killed in the attack.

3:45 p.m.

Mattis said U.S.-Russian tensions over Syria “will not spiral out of control.”

Mattis said the U.S. and Russia maintain military and diplomatic communications.

He noted that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was in Moscow Tuesday.

Mattis said Russia acts in its interests.

And he said there was no Russian interest in allowing the current disagreements over Syria to lead to a broader confrontation.

3:40 p.m.

Mattis said only Syrian President Bashar Assad knows why he used chemical weapons.

Mattis said he trusts Assad regrets the chemical weapons attack, given the U.S. retaliatory strikes.

Military leaders said the American cruise missiles launched at the Syrian air base destroyed a fifth of Assad’s functioning, fixed-wing combat aircraft.

Mattis has criticized Assad for using chemical weapons several times over the last several years.

2:20 p.m.

Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter weighed in on the president’s response to the chemical weapons attack.

Spicer said at his daily press briefing that “there is no question that” Ivanka Trump and others “weighed into him” on the decision.

The president’s son, Eric Trump, told The Daily Telegraph in an interview the president had been influenced by his sister’s reaction to the gas attack that killed dozens of people.

Eric Trump said his sister was “heartbroken and outraged” by the attack.

Spicer said the feeling was widespread that the attack was “horrific” and “required action.”

The president’s daughter recently began an official role in the West Wing at the White House.

1:40 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with staffers who work at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. The meeting took place privately.

Tillerson went to Moscow for talks with Russian officials about the Syrian civil war.

11:55 a.m.

Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., said stopping Assad’s “murderous rampage” does not preclude America from fighting the Islamic State group.

At a press conference in Sarajevo, McCain said the U.S. “is the most powerful nation on earth” and “can do both at the same time.”

McCain said Assad is “a war criminal and must go.” He said the “needless and senseless slaughter of innocent men, women and children is an obligation for all of us,” including Russia, to stop.

McCain is on a tour of the western Balkans, the war-weary European region where Russia has been vying for increased military, political, and economic influence.

10:40 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the American government’s accusations against the Syrian government over the chemical attack resemble the claims made before the U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003.

Putin, speaking after talks in Moscow with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, said the U.S. invaded Iraq based on false allegations that it had chemical weapons.

He said the U.S. missile strikes on the Syrian air base “strongly resembles the developments of 2003.”

Putin added that some in the West were using Syria to cast Russia as a “common enemy.”

Russian officials have argued that civilians in Khan Sheikhoun were exposed to toxic agents from a militants’ arsenal hit by a Syrian air strike. Putin said militants were preparing more “provocations” to blame Assad’s government.

10:00 a.m.

A grass fire that broke out next to the Moscow airport where Secretary of State Tillerson was due to arrive was extinguished.

The emergency situations ministry said about 100 square meters of grass caught fire just outside the Vnukovo airport before Tillerson’s plane landed.

Live footage from the scene showed tall clouds of black smoke billowing just over the tarmac.

An airport official said in a separate statement the fire was outside the airport and didn’t affect airport operations.

9:40 a.m.

Tillerson arrived in Moscow on the first official trip to Russia by a member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

Russia has been incensed by U.S. allegations of complicity in Assad’s recent use of chemical weapons. The U.S. increased the pressure Monday when a senior official said U.S. investigators made a preliminary conclusion that Russia knew in advance of the Syrian chemical attack.

The visit also comes while the FBI investigates whether Russia potentially colluded with Trump’s campaign to influence the U.S. election.

Tillerson plans to meet Wednesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. It was not yet known whether he would also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

9:10 a.m.

Russia’s General Staff said the Syrian government was willing to let international experts examine its military base for signs of chemical weapons.

The United States carried out an airstrike on the Shayrat air base which was believed to have been used for the chemical weapons attack in the Idlib province.

Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy of the Russian General Staff said in televised remarks the Syrian government was ready to let international experts examine the base and Russia would provide security for them.

8:50 a.m.

President Putin said he would appeal to the United Nations to investigate the chemical attack in Syria.

Putin’s government has dismissed suggestions the Syrian government that it backs could be behind the attack.

Putin told reporters an appeal would be made to a U.N. agency in the Hague, urging it to hold an official investigation.

Putin also said his government had received intelligence about planned “provocations” using chemical weapons that would put the blame on the Syrian government.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet Secretary of State Tillerson on Wednesday.

7:00 a.m.

Russia’s foreign ministry said it hoped for “productive talks” with Tillerson.

The ministry said in a three-page statement the outcome of the talks was important not only for the Russia-U.S. relationship but “for the overall atmosphere on the world stage.”

The Russian government has labeled the U.S. air strike on a Syrian air base as “an act of aggression.” Russians have been staunch allies of President Assad whom the United States blamed for the chemical attack.

Tillerson said Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. or with Assad, Iran, and the militant group Hezbollah.

He said it was unclear whether Russians had failed to take seriously its obligations in Syria or had been incompetent. But he said that distinction “doesn’t much matter to the dead.”

“We cannot let this happen again,” Tillerson said of the recent Syrian chemical attack.

He said the U.S. sees no future role for Assad in Syria, but he said the U.S. has not pre-supposed how Assad’s departure would occur.

Tillerson said Russia can play a role in Syria’s future but that aligning with Assad won’t serve Russia’s long-term interests.