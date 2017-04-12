Melania Trump wins damages from Daily Mail publisher



LONDON (AP) First lady Melania Trump has accepted an apology and damages from the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper for reporting rumors about her time as a model.

Trump sued the Daily Mail in Britain and Mail Online in the United States over the August 2016 article. The first lady’s attorneys argued the report damaged her ability to build businesses based on her status as a “successful businesswoman.”

In a joint statement Wednesday, April 12, the parties said the Mail retracted its false statements that Trump “provided services beyond simply modeling” and agreed to pay damages and costs. The amount was not specified.

As part of the settlement the Mail officials published an apology, saying “we accept that these allegations about Mrs. Trump are not true and we retract and withdraw them.”