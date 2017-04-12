South African opposition marks Zuma’s birthday with protest

=

JOHANNESBURG (AP) Protesters in South Africa gathered for a demonstration against President Jacob Zuma, on Wednesday, April, 12, amid calls for his resignation because of scandals and his dismissal of a widely respected finance minister.

The rally in Pretoria, which followed nationwide protests earlier in April, was part of opposition efforts to pressure Zuma, who also faced sharp criticism from within the ruling African National Congress party but still commands the support of powerful ANC factions.

Protesters marched to the Union Buildings, which house the offices of Zuma and other ministries. Zuma was expected to celebrate his birthday in Johannesburg at around the same time.

On Monday, Zuma said many white demonstrators calling for his resignation are racist. Opponents described the remark was an affront to legitimate protest.