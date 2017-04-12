Texas: 1 person, vehicle missing in Fort Hood flooding



FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) Emergency officials were searching for a driver whose vehicle was swept into flooded Clear Creek at Fort Hood after storms dumped up to 8 inches of rain in Central Texas on Tuesday, April 11.

Fort Hood officials closed all low-water crossings amid the heavy rain.

The National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning for Coryell and Bell counties, following reports of up to 8 inches of rain in the area since Monday.

Post spokesman Chris Haug said three other people, including at least one soldier, escaped their respective vehicles Monday night after being caught in high water on Fort Hood. Haug said a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, during a training exercise, got stuck in mud.