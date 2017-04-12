Trump says US-Russian ties at ‘all-time low’



MOSCOW (AP) Developments on Wednesday, April 12, about Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to Russia (all times Moscow Time).

11:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. is “not getting along with Russia at all” and relations between the two global powers are at an “all-time low.”

Trump said in a White House news conference that he was hopeful he could improve relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin but “we’re going to see what happens.”

The president spoke alongside the secretary-general of NATO shortly after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Putin in Moscow. Tillerson told reporters the two countries have reached a “low point” in relations in the aftermath of a chemical attack in Syria.

10:28 p.m.

The United States disputed that it had agreed with Russia on the need for a United Nations investigation into a chemical weapons attack in Syria.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a news conference with Tillerson that the two countries had agreed to work together on an international investigation into the attack that prompted retaliatory American missile strikes.

But, “no agreement was reached,” Tillerson spokesman R.C. Hammond said.

Still, the U.S. won’t stand in the way of an investigation. The U.S. said the U.N. didn’t need action from the U.S. to investigate because there are already mechanisms in place to investigate chemical weapons used in Syria.

Russia maintains Syrian President Bashar Assad’s opposition was responsible for the chemical weapons. But the U.S. said Tillerson believed all evidence pointed to Assad as the culprit.

9:40 p.m.

Lavrov warned that Assad’s removal would profit the Islamic State group.

Lavrov criticized the Western focus on ousting Assad, and said that it would derail international efforts to combat the Islamic State group and other extremists in Syria.

He issued the warning after his talk Tillerson.

Lavrov insisted that confronting the Islamic State group should take priority over removing Assad from power.

“It’s in our interests not to allow the Islamic State and (the al-Qaida branch in Syria) to hold court in Damascus,” he said.

Lavrov also warned the U.S. and its allies against blaming Assad’s government for a deadly chemical attack until the U.N. has investigated the attack.

9:25 p.m.

Lavrov said the allegations of Moscow’s meddling in the U.S. presidential election haven’t been proven.

Lavrov said that Moscow hasn’t seen “a single fact, or even a hint at facts” proving the U.S. allegations of Russian interference.

He added that Russia would consider such facts, if they are provided.

U.S. intelligence agencies have said Russia meddled in U.S. presidential campaign and election to help Donald Trump win.

The U.S. Congress was conducting a probe into alleged links between Trump’s campaign officials and Russia.

9:20 p.m.

Tillerson said he did not discuss changes in sanctions against Russia during his meeting with Lavrov.

Trump’s repeated campaign called for improving relations with Russia had led to speculation that Washington might remove or dilute sanctions imposed against Russia for its interference in Ukraine, including the annexation of Crimea.

9:15 p.m.

Lavrov cited the Western experience in Iraq and Libya to argue that the ouster of autocratic rulers by external forces leads to chaos.

He insisted that Russia wasn’t holding on to Assad, but supported dialogue between various Syrian factions to determine the country’s future and to preserve it as a united, secular state.

He sought to downplay the rift with the U.S. on Syria and other issues, and said differences between Moscow and Washington aren’t insurmountable. He added that Moscow and Washington understand each other better after the talks.

9:05 p.m.

Lavrov said Moscow had no intention to shield anyone responsible for the chemical attack.

Lavrov said a United Nations chemical weapons watchdog must conduct an “objective and unbiased probe” into the chemical attack that killed dozens of people.

After several hours of talks with Tillerson, he said Russia had no intention to “shield anyone.”

But Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s view that the Syrian government wasn’t responsible for the attack.

Moscow insisted that the civilians who died there were killed by toxic agents released from a rebel chemical arsenal struck by Syrian warplanes.

8:55 p.m.

Tillerson said relations between Moscow and Washington are “at a low point” and marked by serious distrust.

Tillerson said the United State was confident in its assessment that Syria used chemical weapons in the bombing and alleged that Syria used such weapons more than 50 times in the past.

The attack prompted Washington to launch a barrage of Tomahawk missiles on a Syrian air base.

12:38 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said relations between Moscow and Washington have deteriorated in the early months of Trump’s presidency.

“It can be said that the level of trust at the working level, especially at the military level, has not become better but most likely has degraded,” Putin said in an interview broadcast by state television channel Mir.

Putin also asserted that Syria complied with an agreement to dispose of chemical weapons “so far as we know.”

The interview was broadcast as Tillerson held his first meeting with Lavrov.

11:50 a.m.

Tillerson said he aimed to clear up “sharp differences.”

Lavrov said Russia had lots of questions about the “very ambiguous” and “contradictory” ideas that came from the U.S. He said through a translator that it was important for Russia to understand the “real intentions” of the Trump administration.

Tillerson said he wanted to understand why U.S.-Russia differences exist. He said both countries have agreed that their lines of communications must stay open.

Lavrov also subtly mocked Tillerson for the fact that top U.S. State Department positions are unfilled. He said that makes it hard to have clarity about U.S. positions.

10:45 a.m.

Trump said Putin backed an “evil person” in Syria.

Trump said Assad was “an animal.” He told Fox Business Network that Putin’s support for Assad was “very bad for Russia.” Trump said it was also “very bad for mankind.”

Trump increased pressure on Putin to abandon Assad.