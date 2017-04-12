United to be questioned by Chicago aldermen



CHICAGO (AP) Developments on Wednesday, April 12, about the removal of a passenger who was dragged off a United Express flight in Chicago (all times Central Daylight Time).

11:00 a.m.

A Chicago alderman said representatives from United Airlines and the city Aviation Department have been summoned by his committee to answer questions about the incident at O’Hare Airport.

Alderman Mike Zalewski said he did not know who will represent the airline before the city council’s Aviation Committee. But the CEO of United’s parent company, Oscar Munoz, was notified of the hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans will also speak.

A video of the man being pulled from his seat after he refused to leave the full plane was seen around the world and resulted in harsh criticism for United and Aviation Department police.

7:50 a.m.

United’s Munoz said he felt “ashamed” watching the video and promised to review the airline’s passenger removal policy.

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Munoz apologized to Dr. David Dao of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, his family and the other passengers who witnessed him being forcibly removed from the plane.

Munoz vowed this “will never happen again on a United flight” and that law enforcement won’t be involved in the future.

Munoz called the embarrassment a “system failure,” and said United will review its policies for seeking volunteers to give up their seats when a flight is full. United tried to find seats for four employees, meaning four passengers had to deplane.