Chicago aldermen rip airport, United officials



CHICAGO (AP) Developments on Thursday, April 13, about a passenger who was dragged off a United Express flight in Chicago (all times Central Daylight Time).

3:00 p.m.

A Chicago alderman said city-employed airport security officers “should not be doing the dirty work for the friendly skies airline.”

The members of a City Council committee questioned officials from the Chicago Aviation Department and United Airlines about why Dr. David Dao, 69, was dragged off a flight at O’Hare Airport.

Alderman Ed Burke played cellphone video of the Sunday incident that has been seen worldwide, as well as other videos he said were of people being removed from United flights.

Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans said the officers had the authority to board the plane, but the rest of what occurred was being investigated.

2:40 p.m.

Officials from United Airlines and the Chicago Aviation Department were questioned by aldermen about Sunday’s incident at O’Hare.

At the City Council hearing, Alderman Mike Zalewski said “there are no excuses” for what occurred after Dr. Dao refused to give up his seat on the plane full of people set to fly from Chicago to Louisville so the airline could make room for some United crew members.

Jeff Slater, a vice president for United, said bumping passengers from flights to accommodate crew members happens infrequently. He said federal guidelines requiring rest for crew made it necessary to get them on the flight to Louisville.

2:10 p.m.

United Airlines issued another apology to Dao, saying “we remain steadfast in our commitment to make this right.”

Doa’s attorney Thomas Demetrio said neither Dao nor his family had heard directly from United since the incident.

In its statement, United insisted again that CEO Oscar Munoz and other airline staff had called Dao numerous times to apologize. Munoz said Wednesday he had left a message for Dao.

United spokeswoman Megan McCarthy told The Associated Press she saw call logs showing Munoz and United’s customer care team had reached out to Dao.

11:00 a.m.

Attorney Demetrio said at a news conference he thinks the apology issued by United CEO Munoz two days after first blaming Dao was “staged” and done because the airline was taking a public relations “beating.”

Demetrio said he and Dao accept the public apology but still think it was insincere.

The attorney said Dao will “probably” file a lawsuit over the incident and the city of Chicago, which employs the guards, was also responsible.

10:35 a.m.

Lawyer Demetrio said Dao’s experience was more horrifying than when he left Vietnam during the fall of Saigon and came to the U.S. in 1975.

United CEO Munoz has said he was “ashamed” when he saw the video of Dao being removed from the plane and the airline was reviewing its policies. Munoz said law enforcement won’t be involved in removing passengers in the future.

10:25 a.m.

Demetrio told reporters Dao suffered a concussion, broken nose, and lost two front teeth.

The attorney said Dao had been discharged from a hospital but will need reconstructive surgery.

Crystal Pepper said she is one of Dao’s five children and they were “horrified, shocked, and sickened” to learn and see what had happened.

Pepper said their ordeal was “exacerbated” by the fact the incident was recorded on video and widely distributed.

10:15 a.m.

Demetrio said airlines had “bullied” passengers “for a long time.” They have treated us as “less than maybe we deserve.”

9:45 a.m.

Lawyer for Dao already have taken steps toward filing a lawsuit. On Wednesday, they filed an emergency motion in Cook County Circuit Court asking a judge to ensure the airline and city preserve surveillance video showing passengers boarding Flight 3411 to Louisville.

They also want cockpit voice recordings, incident reports, and other materials.

Video of the Kentucky physician being pulled from his seat has been viewed by people around the world.

12:15 a.m.

The video of Dao shined an unwanted spotlight on the police force that guards Chicago’s two main airports and could threaten the agency’s future.

Alderman Chris Taliaferro said the cellphone footage put the airport police at risk.

Taliaferro said he wants to know whether the airport officers had the authority to board the plane. The officers aren’t part of the city’s regular police force, get less training, and can’t carry firearms inside the airport grounds.