Man says brother might be among 4 dead in NY



CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) Developments on Thursday, April 13, about the killings of four men in a New York park on suburban Long Island (all times Eastern Time).

2:40 p.m.

Police said they’re investigating the disappearance of a man whose brother believed may have been one of four men found dead.

William Tigre, 21, told reporters near the scene where the four bodies were located, that an acquaintance told him Wednesday night, April 12, that his 18-year-old brother, Jorge, was among those killed. Tigre said police have questioned him about what clothing his brother was wearing and whether he had any scars or tattoos.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini confirmed to The Associated Press that police had begun a missing-person’s investigation for Jorge Tigre on Tuesday, April 11, but Sini would not comment on whether the teenager was among those killed.

Police stated that the four were killed in a manner consistent with victims of the MS-13 street gang.

2:20 p.m.

The victims were found Wednesday night, April 12, in a wooded area near a recreation center in Central Islip.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said that one victim was 16, two were 18 and the fourth was 20.

Suni stated that they all suffered significant trauma throughout their bodies and a sharp-edged instrument was used in the killings.

7:50 a.m.

Suffolk County Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said that the victims were all male.

Their discovery comes about a month after the arrest of eight MS-13 gang members in connection with the September killings of two teenage girls in nearby Brentwood.

However, it’s not clear whether the incident is related to gang violence.