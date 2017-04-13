Today in History: April 13

UNDATED (AP) Thursday, April 13, is the 103rd day of 2017. There are 262 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On April 13, 1742, Messiah, the oratorio by George Frideric Handel featuring the “Hallelujah” chorus, had its first public performance in Dublin, Ireland.
- On this date:
- In 1613, Pocahontas, daughter of Chief Powhatan, was captured by English Capt. Samuel Argall in the Virginia Colony. (During a yearlong captivity, Pocahontas converted to Christianity and ultimately opted to stay with the English.)
- In 1743, the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, was born in Shadwell in the Virginia Colony.
- In 1861, at the start of the Civil War, Fort Sumter in South Carolina fell to Confederate forces.
- In 1917, American business tycoon James “Diamond Jim” Brady, known for his jewelry collection as well as his hearty appetite, died in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at age 60.
- In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., on the 200th anniversary of the third American president’s birth.
- In 1953, Casino Royale, Ian Fleming’s first book as well as the first James Bond novel, was published in London by Jonathan Cape Ltd.
- In 1964, Sidney Poitier became the first black performer in a leading role to win an Academy Award for his performance in Lilies of the Field.
- In 1967, the movie Casino Royale, a star-studded James Bond spoof very loosely based on the Ian Fleming novel, had its world premiere in London.
- In 1970, Apollo 13, four-fifths of the way to the moon, was crippled when a tank containing liquid oxygen burst. (The astronauts managed to return safely.)
- In 1986, Pope John Paul II visited the Great Synagogue of Rome in the first recorded papal visit of its kind to a Jewish house of worship.
- In 1992, the Great Chicago Flood took place as the city’s century-old tunnel system and adjacent basements filled with water from the Chicago River.
- Also in 1992, The Bridges of Madison County, a romance novel by Robert James Waller, was published by Warner Books.
- In 1997, Tiger Woods, at age 21 years and 3½ months, became the youngest player to win the Masters Tournament by a record 12 strokes at Augusta National Golf Club.
- Ten years ago:
- A day after a dining hall suicide bombing claimed by al-Qaida, Iraq’s parliament met in an extraordinary session on a Friday, the Muslim day of prayer, to declare it would not bow to terrorism; a bouquet of red roses and a white lily sat in the place of a lawmaker who was killed in the attack.
- Five years ago:
- President Barack Obama arrived in Cartagena, Colombia, to attend the Summit of the Americas; however, the visit was overshadowed by a prostitution scandal involving a group of Secret Service agents and officers who had gone to Cartagena to prepare for the president’s trip.
- North Korea’s much-touted satellite launch ended in a nearly $1 billion failure. (The North succeeded in launching a satellite eight months later.)
- Jennifer Capriati was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
- One year ago:
- President Barack Obama visited CIA headquarters, where he claimed progress in the U.S.-led fight against the Islamic State group.
- U.S. officials accused Russian attack planes of buzzing a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Baltic Sea multiple times during the previous two days.
- A task force issued a report which said that Chicago police had “no regard for the sanctity of life when it comes to people of color.”
- A judge in Fort Worth, Texas, ordered Ethan Couch, 19, who had used an “affluenza” defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck, to serve nearly two years in jail.
- The Golden State Warriors became the NBA’s first 73-win team by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-104, breaking the 1996 72-win record of the Chicago Bulls.
- Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in his final game, wrapping up 20 years in the NBA in Los Angeles’ 101-96 victory over Utah.
- Birthdays:
- Movie director Stanley Donen is 93.
- Former Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell, R-Colo., is 84.
- Actor Lyle Waggoner is 82.
- Actor Edward Fox is 80.
- Actor Paul Sorvino is 78.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Lester Chambers is 77.
- Movie-TV composer Bill Conti is 75.
- Rock musician Jack Casady is 73.
- Actor Tony Dow is 72.
- Singer Al Green is 71.
- Actor Ron Perlman is 67.
- Actor William Sadler is 67.
- Singer Peabo Bryson is 66.
- Bandleader/rock musician Max Weinberg is 66.
- Bluegrass singer-musician Sam Bush is 65.
- Jazz guitarist Grant Geissman is 64.
- Rock musician Jimmy Destri is 63.
- Singer-musician Louis Johnson (The Brothers Johnson) is 62.
- Comedian Gary Kroeger is 60.
- Actress Saundra Santiago is 60.
- Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., is 57.
- Rock musician Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 56.
- Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov is 54.
- Actress Page Hannah is 53.
- Actress-comedian Caroline Rhea is 53.
- Rock musician Lisa Umbarger is 52.
- Rock musician Marc Ford is 51.
- Reggae singer Capleton is 50.
- Actor Ricky Schroder is 47.
- Rock singer Aaron Lewis (Staind) is 45.
- Actor Bokeem Woodbine is 44.
- Singer Lou Bega is 42.
- Actor-producer Glenn Howerton is 41.
- Actor Kyle Howard is 39.
- Actress Kelli Giddish is 37.
- Actress Courtney Peldon is 36.
- Pop singer Nellie McKay is 35.
- Rapper/singer Ty Dolla $ign is 35.
- Actress Allison Williams is 29.
- Actress Hannah Marks is 24.
- Thought for the day:
- “The excursion is the same when you go looking for your sorrow as when you go looking for your joy.” — Eudora Welty, American author (born this date in 1909, died 2001).