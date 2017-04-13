Latest from KNTU:

Today in History: April 13

UNDATED (AP) Thursday, April 13, is the 103rd day of 2017. There are 262 days left in the year.

  • Highlight in History:
    • On April 13, 1742, Messiah, the oratorio by George Frideric Handel featuring the “Hallelujah” chorus, had its first public performance in Dublin, Ireland.
  • On this date:
    • In 1613, Pocahontas, daughter of Chief Powhatan, was captured by English Capt. Samuel Argall in the Virginia Colony. (During a yearlong captivity, Pocahontas converted to Christianity and ultimately opted to stay with the English.)
    • In 1743, the third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, was born in Shadwell in the Virginia Colony.
    • In 1861, at the start of the Civil War, Fort Sumter in South Carolina fell to Confederate forces.
    • In 1917, American business tycoon James “Diamond Jim” Brady, known for his jewelry collection as well as his hearty appetite, died in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at age 60.
    • In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., on the 200th anniversary of the third American president’s birth.
    • In 1953, Casino Royale, Ian Fleming’s first book as well as the first James Bond novel, was published in London by Jonathan Cape Ltd.
    • In 1964, Sidney Poitier became the first black performer in a leading role to win an Academy Award for his performance in Lilies of the Field.
    • In 1967, the movie Casino Royale, a star-studded James Bond spoof very loosely based on the Ian Fleming novel, had its world premiere in London.
    • In 1970, Apollo 13, four-fifths of the way to the moon, was crippled when a tank containing liquid oxygen burst. (The astronauts managed to return safely.)
    • In 1986, Pope John Paul II visited the Great Synagogue of Rome in the first recorded papal visit of its kind to a Jewish house of worship.
    • In 1992, the Great Chicago Flood took place as the city’s century-old tunnel system and adjacent basements filled with water from the Chicago River.
    • Also in 1992, The Bridges of Madison County, a romance novel by Robert James Waller, was published by Warner Books.
    • In 1997, Tiger Woods, at age 21 years and 3½ months, became the youngest player to win the Masters Tournament by a record 12 strokes at Augusta National Golf Club.
  • Ten years ago:
    • A day after a dining hall suicide bombing claimed by al-Qaida, Iraq’s parliament met in an extraordinary session on a Friday, the Muslim day of prayer, to declare it would not bow to terrorism; a bouquet of red roses and a white lily sat in the place of a lawmaker who was killed in the attack.
  • Five years ago:
    • President Barack Obama arrived in Cartagena, Colombia, to attend the Summit of the Americas; however, the visit was overshadowed by a prostitution scandal involving a group of Secret Service agents and officers who had gone to Cartagena to prepare for the president’s trip.
    • North Korea’s much-touted satellite launch ended in a nearly $1 billion failure. (The North succeeded in launching a satellite eight months later.)
    • Jennifer Capriati was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
  • One year ago:
    • President Barack Obama visited CIA headquarters, where he claimed progress in the U.S.-led fight against the Islamic State group.
    • U.S. officials accused Russian attack planes of buzzing a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Baltic Sea multiple times during the previous two days.
    • A task force issued a report which said that Chicago police had “no regard for the sanctity of life when it comes to people of color.”
    • A judge in Fort Worth, Texas, ordered Ethan Couch, 19, who had used an “affluenza” defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck, to serve nearly two years in jail.
    • The Golden State Warriors became the NBA’s first 73-win team by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-104, breaking the 1996 72-win record of the Chicago Bulls.
    • Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in his final game, wrapping up 20 years in the NBA in Los Angeles’ 101-96 victory over Utah.
  •  Birthdays:
    • Movie director Stanley Donen is 93.
    • Former Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell, R-Colo., is 84.
    • Actor Lyle Waggoner is 82.
    • Actor Edward Fox is 80.
    • Actor Paul Sorvino is 78.
    • Rhythm-and-blues singer Lester Chambers is 77.
    • Movie-TV composer Bill Conti is 75.
    • Rock musician Jack Casady is 73.
    • Actor Tony Dow is 72.
    • Singer Al Green is 71.
    • Actor Ron Perlman is 67.
    • Actor William Sadler is 67.
    • Singer Peabo Bryson is 66.
    • Bandleader/rock musician Max Weinberg is 66.
    • Bluegrass singer-musician Sam Bush is 65.
    • Jazz guitarist Grant Geissman is 64.
    • Rock musician Jimmy Destri is 63.
    • Singer-musician Louis Johnson (The Brothers Johnson) is 62.
    • Comedian Gary Kroeger is 60.
    • Actress Saundra Santiago is 60.
    • Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., is 57.
    • Rock musician Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 56.
    • Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov is 54.
    • Actress Page Hannah is 53.
    • Actress-comedian Caroline Rhea is 53.
    • Rock musician Lisa Umbarger is 52.
    • Rock musician Marc Ford is 51.
    • Reggae singer Capleton is 50.
    • Actor Ricky Schroder is 47.
    • Rock singer Aaron Lewis (Staind) is 45.
    • Actor Bokeem Woodbine is 44.
    • Singer Lou Bega is 42.
    • Actor-producer Glenn Howerton is 41.
    • Actor Kyle Howard is 39.
    • Actress Kelli Giddish is 37.
    • Actress Courtney Peldon is 36.
    • Pop singer Nellie McKay is 35.
    • Rapper/singer Ty Dolla $ign is 35.
    • Actress Allison Williams is 29.
    • Actress Hannah Marks is 24.
  • Thought for the day:
    • “The excursion is the same when you go looking for your sorrow as when you go looking for your joy.” — Eudora Welty, American author (born this date in 1909, died 2001).
