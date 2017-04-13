University of Michigan unveils 1,500-pound Rubik’s Cube

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Former and present mechanical engineering students from The University of Michigan have unveiled a 1,500-pound tribute to one of the all-time great brain teasers.

The oversized Rubik’s Cube was unveiled Thursday, April 13, during a ceremony inside the G.G. Brown engineering building on the university’s campus in Ann Arbor.

The cube consists of nine colored squares on each of its six sides, just like its much smaller counterpart that became a worldwide phenomenon in the 1980s.

Senior Ryan Kuhn said he and the other half-dozen of former and current students believe their creation is “the largest solvable mechanical stationary Rubik’s Cube” in the world.

Kuhn, 22, said he can solve a traditional Rubik’s Cube in less than 2 minutes, but he states that the giant cube could take over an hour to decipher.