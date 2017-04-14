Japan taking steps to respond to Korean crisis



PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) Developments on Friday, April 14, about tensions on the Korean Peninsula (all times Pyongyang Time).

9:35 p.m.

Japanese officials said they were maintaining high levels of surveillance and taking “every possible measure” to respond to any contingency on the Korean Peninsula, where North Korean representatives warned of conflict and more nuclear tests.

Officials from the Japanese Foreign Ministry declined to comment on specific parts of an Associated Press interview with North Korea’s Vice Minister Han Song Ryol, who said his country would conduct its next nuclear test whenever its leadership sees fit. U.S. officials said they would consider military action if that were to happen.

Foreign Ministry officials said Japan would coordinate with the U.S., South Korea, and other countries and would continue efforts to convince North Korea to refrain from further provocations and comply with U.N. resolutions banning Pyongyang’s missile technology development.

8:40 p.m.

A senior Russian lawmaker said the U.S. was a greater threat to global peace than North Korea.

“The most alarming thing about the current U.S. administration is that you can’t be sure if it is bluffing or really going to implement its threats,” said Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the upper house of Russian parliament.

“America objectively poses a greater threat to peace than North Korea,” he said, adding that “the entire world is scared and left guessing if it strikes or not.”

Kosachev said there was a “small hope” that President Donald Trump’s administration would listen to warnings from Russia and China not to use military force against nuclear-armed Pyongyang.

6:30 p.m.

Kremlin officials said they were watching the developments around North Korea with “great concern.”

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was calling on all parties to show restraint and refrain from any provocative action. He emphasized the crisis could only be settled by political and diplomatic means.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned the U.S. that attempts to rely on force to pressure North Korea would not help.

Tensions in the region increased with the dispatch of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the area and the deployment of thousands of U.S. and South Korean troops, tanks, and other weaponry for their biggest joint military exercises. Pyongyang warned of conflict if it saw any signs of aggression from south of the Demilitarized Zone.

5:45 p.m.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized comments by North Korea’s vice foreign minister, who told The Associated Press that the North is capable of conducting another nuclear test at anytime and ready to “go to war” if the U.S. provokes it.

Ministry officials said Han Song Ryol’s remarks revealed the “true colors of North Korea’s government that is bellicose and a breaker of regulations.”

They said North Korea would face strong punishment the country would find hard to withstand if it made a significant provocation, such as another nuclear test or an intercontinental ballistic missile launch.

The ministry said South Korea was in close discussions with others including China, North Korea’s only major ally, on ways to respond should the North take such actions.

5:00 p.m.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said there would be no winners in an armed conflict between the U.S. and North Korea over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Wang told reporters all sides must stop provoking and threatening each other in their words and actions and take a flexible approach to resuming dialogue.

“Once a war really happens, the result will be nothing but multiple-loss. No one can become a winner,” Wang said.

“No matter who it is, if it wants to make war or trouble on the Korean Peninsula, it must take the historical responsibility and pay the due price,” he added.

Wang said China would be willing to help facilitate efforts by the sides to reach out to each other in whatever form that takes.

4:45 p.m.

Chinese experts saw little immediate possibility of hostilities breaking out between the U.S. and North Korea, but said China’s government would respond harshly to any further North Korean nuclear tests.

Director of Jilin University’s Institute of Northeast Asian Studies Guo Rui said President Trump’s domestic troubles should prevent him taking such action, while North Korea doesn’t appear to be on a war footing.

Guo said although the tension on the Korean Peninsula was high, it was not high to the point of having an imminent war.

He said another nuclear test would invite tougher measures from Chinese government officials, possibly including new restrictions on Chinese companies’ investments in North Korea and cuts in the number of Chinese tourists allowed to visit.

12:40 p.m.

North Korea’s vice foreign minister said President Trump’s policy toward the country was more “vicious and aggressive” than former President Barack Obama’s.

Vice Minister Han Song Ryol told The Associated Press that Trump’s tweets were making trouble in the region.

Trump tweeted Tuesday the North was “looking for trouble” and if China didn’t do its part to rein in Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions, the U.S. could handle it alone.

“We are comparing Trump’s policy toward the DPRK with the former administrations and we have concluded that it’s becoming more vicious and more aggressive,” said Han.

The country’s official name is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

But Han said it was prepared for provocative acts. “Whatever comes from U.S. politicians, if their words are designed to overthrow the DPRK system and government, we will categorically reject them.”

12:20 p.m.

North Korea’s vice foreign minister said, “We will go to war” if the U.S. chooses to provoke it.

Han said the North would continue developing its nuclear program and conduct its next nuclear test whenever its leaders see fit.

“We certainly will not keep our arms crossed in the face of a U.S. pre-emptive strike,” Han said.

11:45 a.m.

Outside experts said the North could conduct its sixth nuclear test at virtually anytime.

Many experts believe North Korea could have a viable nuclear warhead and a ballistic missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland within the next few years.