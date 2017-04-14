Syria says will restore rule in evacuated towns



BEIRUT (AP) Developments on Friday, April 14, about Syria (all times Eastern European Summer Time).

5:35 p.m.

A Syrian official said the government would restore its control over the two towns evacuated of opposition and rebel fighters, as part of a swap deal that also freed residents of two pro-government areas.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government troops and allied forces had already entered Madaya, one of the opposition-held towns evacuated of rebels. A government-affiliated military media said Madaya — just west of the capital Damascus — had been cleared of armed men, adding that only mediators had entered the town to ensure that those who stayed behind were unarmed. Buses earlier transported more than 2,000 from Madaya to rebel-held Idlib.

The Madaya evacuation was part of a deal to evacuate some 30,000 Syrians from pro-government and pro-rebel besieged areas, in a deal struck by rebels and the government and criticized as forced displacement.

1:05 p.m.

Officials in Russia, Syria, and Iran strongly warned the United States against launching new strikes on Syria.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who hosted his Iranian and Syrian counterparts at a trilateral meeting in Moscow, denounced the April 6 U.S. attack on Syria and warned that any further such action would entail “grave consequences not only for regional but global security.”

The U.S. blamed the Syrian government for launching a deadly chemical attack that killed more than 80 people and struck a Syrian air force base in response. Russian officials claimed the victims were killed by toxic agents released from a rebel chemical arsenal and pushed for an international probe.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem welcomed international inspectors to visit the base that American officials said served as a platform for the attack.

12:35 p.m.

A senior Russian diplomat said the United States and Russia exchanged information on a hotline designed to prevent midair incidents over Syria, but the formal agreement on such exchanges had not been renewed.

After the U.S. launched a Tomahawk missile barrage on a Syrian air base, Russian officials announced they would suspend observance of the memorandum that established the hotline.

President Vladimir Putin said after meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that Russia was ready to return to the arrangement.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said “the exchange of information is taking place but we are not officially sating that the validity of this document has been renewed,” according to the state news agency Tass. “That is to say, the amount of information being exchanged is determined, as I understand it, depending on the situation.”

11:45 a.m.

A senior Russian diplomat said officials in Moscow believed an international investigation of the chemical attack in Syria should include experts from Brazil, India, Iran, and other nations.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov insisted inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons should visit both the Syrian air base, which the U.S. said had served as a platform for the attack, and the area of the attack as soon as possible.

Russia vetoed a Western draft U.N. resolution saying it failed to mention the need to inspect the area of the attack.

8:45 a.m.

The Syrian government and the opposition began a coordinated population swap of tens of thousands of people from four besieged towns.

Activists including the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said buses carrying rebels began leaving the rebel-held towns Madaya and Zabadani near Damascus in the first phase of the deal, which would also see the evacuation of residents from two pro-government Shiite villages in northern Syria.

Dozens of buses entered the areas Wednesday but by late Thursday people had not boarded them, according to opposition activists in the rebel-held towns.

If the evacuations are completed, they would be the first in a number of rounds stretching over two months to evacuate some 30,000 Syrians from besieged areas, in a deal struck by rebels and the government.