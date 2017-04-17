Crew pumping concrete buckled Atlanta highway



DECATUR, Ga. (AP) Developments on Monday, April 17, about the buckling of a major highway in metro Atlanta. (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

5:15 p.m.

Authorities released more details about what caused the carpool lane of Interstate 20 in Atlanta to buckle and break apart.

Atlanta Gas Light spokeswoman Melissa Clontz said its contractor was working in the area.

Dekalb County Police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said concrete was being pumped under the highway when a rupture forced the material upward, buckling the pavement.

A man riding a motorcycle in the carpool lane hit the rising pavement at high speed and was sent airborne. He was hospitalized with multiple broken bones.

4:00 p.m.

A Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman said the buckled stretch of I-20 should be fixed by midday on Tuesday.

Natalie Dale said repair crews were using ground penetration radar to make sure the area was safe. They planned to work through the night to remove broken pavement, excavate the area where the highway buckled, and repair the road.

Atlanta Gas Light spokeswoman Clontz said the buckling was not caused by nor did it involve the release of natural gas.

2:30 p.m.

Officials said the motorcyclist was critically injured after being flung into the air when he hit the rising pavement in the HOV lane.

A city spokeswoman said all I-20 westbound lanes several miles southeast of downtown Atlanta were closed until further notice.

Just weeks earlier, a large arson fire allegedly caused the collapse of an overpass on Interstate 85 a few miles north of the center of the largest city in the Southeast.

1:45 p.m.

WXIA-TV reported the large bump in the interstate was about 3 feet high.