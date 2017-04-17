Hundreds dress up as Chaplin’s ‘Tramp’ at star’s Swiss home



BERLIN (AP) Hundreds of Charlie Chaplin fans dressed as his “Tramp” character on Sunday, April 16, and gathered at the silent film star’s former home in Switzerland, marking what would have been his 128th birthday.

An official at Chaplin’s World museum, which opened in 2016, said 662 people sporting the star’s distinctive bowler hat and cane gathered at the Manoir de Ban in Corsier-sur-Vevey, above Lake Geneva.

The Manoir de Ban was where Chaplin lived his last 25 years, raising children, writing music, and movie scripts, and contemplating his legacy far from the glare of the Hollywood spotlight. He died in 1977.