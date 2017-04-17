More than 21,000 expected at Trump’s first Easter Egg Roll



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump welcomed families to the White House on Monday, April 17, for the annual Easter Egg Roll.

Speaking at the popular “egg-stravaganza,” Trump said: “we will be stronger and bigger and better as a nation than ever before.”

Trump was accompanied by his wife, Melania, 11-year-old son Barron, and the Easter Bunny.

There had been some hand-wringing over whether the Trump administration would be able to successfully pull off the biggest social event of the year at the White House.



A downsized version of the 139-year-old event was held on the South Lawn.

White House staff were expecting more than 21,000 children and adults to attend the festivities. That’s down from the 35,000 people who attended last year.