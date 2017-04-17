Police: No motive known for Cleveland shooting



CLEVELAND (AP) Developments on Monday, April 17, about a fatal shooting captured on video and later shared on Facebook (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

3:45 p.m.

Authorities searching multiple states for the suspect in the deadly shooting of a Cleveland man said they have no idea what led up to what appears to be a random shooting.

Cleveland’s police chief said only Steve Stephens, 37, knows the answer.

Police said Stephens shot a Cleveland retiree picking up aluminum cans Sunday and then posted a video of the killing on Facebook.

In the video, Stephens named a woman and told the victim, Robert Godwin Sr., 74, that “she’s the reason that this is about to happen to you.”

Authorities said Stephens is considered armed and dangerous and could be anywhere.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said authorities have already searched every location Stephens has been associated with in the Cleveland area.

3:15 p.m.

Police in Philadelphia said they have “no indication” that Stephens is in their city.

Authorities said multiple 911 calls came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday reporting Stephens could be in or near Fairmount Park, a large green expanse northwest of downtown.

Officers were sent to check the area, and police said eight elementary schools and a high school were locked down as a precaution.

“There is no indication that the subject is at that location, or anywhere in the city of Philadelphia,” police said later.

2:10 p.m.

Police in Philadelphia said schools were locked down while they investigated reported sightings of Stephens.

Philadelphia is a more-than-six-hour drive from Cleveland.

11:50 a.m.

A former girlfriend of Stephens told CBS News in a text that he was “a nice guy” who was generous to everyone and was “kind and loving” to her and her children.

Joy Lane said she had a relationship for several years with Stephens.

It was Lane’s name that Stephens mentioned to Godwin before the random attack.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said Lane was cooperating with authorities and was being protected.

11:05 a.m.

A spokeswoman for the behavior health facility where Stephens worked said he underwent an extensive FBI background check before being hired in 2008.

Beech Brook spokeswoman Nancy Kortemeyer said there was nothing in the background check that caused any concerns.

Kortemeyer said Stephens’ job since 2015 as a vocational specialist involved preparing youth and young adults ages 16-25 for employment.

Stephens had referred to himself as a case manager. Kortemeyer said he did have a caseload of clients that he managed.

Authorities said Stephens did not have a criminal record.

10:45 a.m.

Godwin’s daughter said he was a gentle person, with nothing mean about him.

Debbie Godwin said her father was shot while picking up aluminum cans and “wasn’t harming anyone.”

Authorities said people in Cleveland, as well as Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, and Michigan, should be on the lookout for the suspected killer, Steve Stephens.

Cleveland’s police chief told residents to be careful.

Godwin said her father was retired and had 10 children. She said he spent the day before the shooting doing one of the things he loved most, fishing in Lake Erie.

10:25 a.m.

The behavioral health facility where Stephens worked closed out of concern for the safety of employees, clients, and visitors.

A Beech Brook spokeswoman, in suburban Pepper Pike, said in a statement both the Pepper Pike facility and a drop-in center in Cleveland were closed and that a decision would be made about when they would reopen.

9:30 a.m.

Police and the FBI in Cleveland said the suspect could still be in the city or in surrounding states.

Chief Williams said detectives talked with Stephens by cellphone Sunday after the shooting but hadn’t had contact since.

7:00 a.m.

Cleveland police officials said no more victims had been found, despite the shooter’s claim that he killed more than a dozen people.

Officials said they had not found any evidence of other murders linked to the suspect.