Trump goes after leading Democrat in Georgia race



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump on Monday, April 17, criticized the leading Democratic candidate in a conservative Georgia congressional district special election.

“The super Liberal Democrat in the Georgia Congressioal race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes!” Trump tweeted.

Republicans hope to prevent a massive upset in Tuesday’s primary while Democrats have united behind former congressional staffer Jon Ossoff, 30, who was boosted by opposition to Trump and an $8 million fundraising haul.

The primary includes 18 candidates — Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. Republicans hope to force a June runoff with their party’s top candidate by keeping Ossoff below 50 percent of the vote.

The Georgia primary comes just after Republicans won a closer-than-expected special congressional victory in Kansas.