Sessions plans crackdown on violent gangs, especially MS-13



WASHINGTON (AP) Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Justice Department will crack down on violent gangs.

Sessions singled out one organization in particular, the MS-13 street gang. Its members are suspected in the murders of four people last week in Long Island. Sessions said gangs like MS-13 “represent one of the gravest threats to American safety.”

He said tougher enforcement of immigration and border crimes would curb gang activity and cities that protect people in the country illegally make efforts to fight gang violence more difficult. He said so-called sanctuary cities were “aiding these cartels to refill their ranks.”

Sessions spoke on Tuesday, April 18, at a meeting with federal law enforcement officials to discuss ways to combat organized crime.