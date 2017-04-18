Sinise gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame



LOS ANGELES (AP) Actor Gary Sinise received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, April 17.

An Air Force general, a military-style color guard, and friends and fans were there to see it.

Sinise has worked closely with the military during his career since portraying the disabled Lieutenant Dan Taylor in the Oscar-winning Forrest Gump back in 1994.

He also plays in a band named after the character and has performed on multiple USO tours, plus does other philanthropic work related to the military.

Sinise, who previously starred in the CBS series CSI: NY, is now starring in the series Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.