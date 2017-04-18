White House defends transparency after visitor log reversal



WASHINGTON (AP) The Trump administration defended its commitment to transparency despite criticism of its decision to keep visitors’ records secret and new calls for President Donald Trump to release his federal tax returns.

Government watchdog groups argue Trump is preventing the public from learning basic details about his financial ties and blocking information about the groups and individuals that try to influence the administration. The Obama administration released 6 million White House visitor records over eight years.

Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer downplayed those disclosures on Monday, April 18, because national security and law enforcement reasons were used to exclude certain visitors. Yet the administration has also used national security and privacy concerns to justify keeping all visitor information under wraps.