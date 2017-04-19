CDC to launch awareness campaign warning of opioid dangers



ATLANTA (AP) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plan to launch a new ad campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid addiction.

CDC acting director Anne Schuchat discussed the problem at the National Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 19.

Schuchat said the rising rate of deaths and addiction due to opioids has been a crisis for the nation.

She said the aim of the new campaign would be to get doctors and patients thinking about the problem and know the risks involved with opioids before there’s a tragedy.

Schuchat said the hope would be that patients will become aware of the risks early on, so they can talk about the issue with their doctor instead of facing problems later.