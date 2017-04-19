Hernandez pal can’t believe he killed himself



MILFORD, Mass. (AP) Developments on Wednesday, April 19, about the death of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, 27 (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

2:10 p.m.

One of Hernandez’s longtime friends said he was in shock and grieving after the NFL star was found hanged in his prison cell.

Alex Cugno grew up with the former New England Patriots tight end in Bristol, Connecticut. Cugno said he and other Hernandez pals can’t believe he took his own life.

Cugno said he thought it was “fishy” that Hernandez would have killed himself when he was just acquitted of a 2012 double murder.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Prison officials said he was found hanged in his cell in a high-security prison in Massachusetts.

His friend said he’ll remember Hernandez as a happy, goofy man who was always trying to make people laugh.

1:50 p.m.

The lawyer for the families of two men Hernandez was acquitted of killing said the relatives “don’t take any joy” in Hernandez’s apparent suicide, even though they believe he was responsible for their deaths.

Attorney William Kennedy represented the estate of Safiro Furtado and the family of Daniel de Abreu in wrongful-death lawsuits against Hernandez. Kennedy said the lawsuits will go forward, but will now be against Hernandez’s estate.

Kennedy said the families of Furtado and de Abreu “understand what kind of loss” Hernandez’s family was dealing with now. He said despite Hernandez’s acquittal in criminal court, the families still planned to try to hold Hernandez accountable for the killings in civil court.

1:10 p.m.

Hernandez’s apparent suicide prompted an inmate advocacy group to call for more mental health services in Massachusetts prisons.

Leslie Walker, executive director of Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, said the Department of Correction took some steps over the last decade to make it more difficult for inmates to take their own lives. One of those steps was to install clothing hooks that collapse if a significant amount of weight is placed on them.

But she said the department needs to hire more mental health professionals. She said prison officials also should make frequent checks on the mental state of inmates who are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole, as Hernandez was.

11:45 a.m.

Hernandez’s lawyer said he intended to conduct his own investigation into his death.

Jose Baez said he was “shocked and surprised” when he was told of his client’s suicide.

Baez said in a statement that there were “no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible.”

He said Hernandez was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

Baez said Hernandez’s loved ones were “heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death.”

10:30 a.m.

There have been several other inmate suicides at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, several attacks on prison staff, and several instances of inmate-on-inmate violence. The most famous one was the strangulation of convicted pedophile priest John Geoghan by another prisoner.

The prison, built for $105 million, was hailed as the nation’s most technologically advanced when it opened in 1998. It has more than 1,000 cells.

It was named for two former prisons workers killed in 1972 during an aborted escape attempt.

Hernandez was found by guards hanged with a bedsheet at about 3:00 a.m. The former NFL star was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later.

10:15 a.m.

Hernandez’s death could mean his murder conviction might disappear.

Under Massachusetts law, defense attorneys can seek to have convictions vacated when a defendant dies before an appeal is heard.

Removing a conviction after the death of a high profile defendant has precedent in the state.

Former Roman Catholic priest John Geoghan’s child molestation conviction was vacated after he was beaten to death in his prison cell in 2003.

John Salvi, who was convicted of killing two abortion clinic workers in Brookline in 1994, also had his convictions dismissed after he killed himself in prison.

9:05 a.m.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early, Jr., said detectives assigned to his office and the Department of Correction were investigating Hernandez’s death.

Early said Massachusetts’ chief medical examiner was conducting an autopsy in Boston to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn prosecuted Hernandez for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Quinn called Hernandez’s death “a shocking and sad end to a very tragic series of events that has negatively impacted a number of families.”

7:45 a.m.

The New England Patriots learned of Hernandez’s apparent suicide as they prepared to go to the White House to celebrate their fifth Super Bowl title.

“We are aware of the reports but I don’t anticipate that we will be commenting today,” Patriots spokesman Stacey James said.

Hernandez played three seasons for the team before he was arrested and charged with murder in the 2013 shooting of Odin Lloyd, who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

7:30 a.m.

A Massachusetts prisons spokesman said he wasn’t aware of any suicide note written by Hernandez, but stressed the investigation was ongoing.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications Christopher Fallon also said officials had no concern that Hernandez was planning on taking his own life. He said Hernandez was housed in the general population unit, but would have been transferred to a mental health unit if there were any concerns about his well-being.

Authorities said Hernandez tried to block his cell door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.