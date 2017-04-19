Illinois road project stung by judge’s endangered-bee ruling



CHICAGO (AP) A federal judge temporarily halted construction of a suburban Chicago highway because it might adversely affect the first bumblebee species listed as endangered.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman in Chicago on Monday, April 17, ordered a halt to construction of the nearly 6-mile road until at least April 25 due to the rusty patched bumblebee’s new status. It was added to the endangered list in March.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported that court documents indicated the rusty patched bumblebee was found in the Brunner Family Forest Preserve along the Longmeadow Parkway’s planned route.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reported the judge’s order came in response to a filing by opponents of the project who said officials didn’t consider how the bee would be affected.

A Kane County Department of Transportation official said the delay could increase project costs.