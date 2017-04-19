Trump extends private-sector health care program for vets



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump signed a bill on Wednesday, April 19, that extends a program to let veterans seek medical care in the private sector.

The extension would give Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin time to develop a more comprehensive plan to allow veterans to more easily go outside the VA health system for care. The new law would allow the VA to operate its Choice program until its funding runs out which is expected in early 2018.

Trump said veterans have “not been taken care of properly” and the bill would extend and improve the program so they could see any doctor they choose.

The Choice program was put in place after a 2014 scandal over long wait times for vets at the VA medical center in Phoenix.

The program was to have expired in August 2017.