Tucker Carlson to fill Bill O’Reilly’s slot



NEW YORK (AP) Developments on Wednesday, April 19, about Bill O’Reilly and the Fox News Channel (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

2:55 p.m.

A Fox News Channel statement indicated Tucker Carlson Tonight will begin airing an hour earlier to fill the time slot being vacated by Bill O’Reilly, who lost his job Wednesday after allegations that he sexually harassed women.

Starting Monday, Carlson’s show will be followed at 9:00 p.m. EDT by The Five, relocating from its afternoon slot.

The Five will be replaced at 5:00 p.m. EDT by a one-hour program hosted by Eric Bolling, to debut May 1. For the last week of April, Special Report with Bret Baier will fill the 5:00-to-7:00-p.m. timeslot.

At 7:00 p.m. EDT, Martha MacCullum remains in place.

The departed O’Reilly’s The Factor will last three more days with Dana Perino hosting Wednesday and Thursday night, and Greg Gutfield on Friday.

Rounding out the Fox prime-time lineup, Hannity remains at 10:00 p.m. EDT.

2:43 p.m.

O’Reilly lost his job at Fox following reports that five women had been paid millions of dollars to keep quiet about harassment allegations.

21st Century Fox issued a statement which read in part: “after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

He had been scheduled to return from a vacation on April 24.

It marks a stunning end to a near perfect marriage between a pugnacious personality and network. For two decades O’Reilly ruled the “no spin zone” with cable news’ most popular show, and his ratings had never been higher.

1:23 p.m.

O’Reilly was photographed having a brief handshake with Pope Francis on Wednesday.

O’Reilly’s vacation took him to Francis’ general audience in St. Peter’s Square. His trip came while Fox News Channel’s parent company 21st Century Fox continued to investigate sexual harassment allegations against him. Dozens of his show’s advertisers fled following a report that five women were paid $13 million in settlements after they alleged harassment or mistreatment. O’Reilly has denied wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, he was seated in the VIP section, where a photographer from the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano snapped a photo of Francis reaching out to shake his hand.

Francis always swings by the VIP seats at the end of his audience for a quick round of handshakes.