Utah Rep. Chaffetz says he won’t run for re-election



WASHINGTON (AP) Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee, announced on Wednesday, April 19, he won’t run for re-election or any other office in 2018.

Chaffetz, who was rumored as a possible candidate for the Senate or governor, said after consulting with his family and “prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018.”

Chaffetz, 50, in his fifth term, said in a statement on Facebook that he has long advocated that public service should be for a limited time and not a lifetime or full career.

He said that after more than 1,500 nights away from home, “it is time” to step aside.

Chaffetz said he had “no ulterior motives,” and was healthy and confident that he would be re-elected if he had run.