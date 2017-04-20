Arkansas starts appeal over use of lethal drug

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) Arkansas’ continues to put in effort to execute a pair of prisoners Thursday night, April 20 (all times Central Daylight Time):

12:45 p.m.

Lawyers for the state of Arkansas have started their appeal of a decision that would prevent its executioners from using one of the three drugs in its lethal injection protocol.

Circuit Judge Alice Gray has stopped the state’s use of vecuronium bromide until she can determine the rightful owner. A drug supply company said Arkansas obtained the drug under false pretenses.

The judge filed her order after the state complained to the Arkansas Supreme Court that she was taking too much time. Once her order was in, the state filed a notice that it would appeal.

Arkansas originally scheduled eight executions over an 11-day period, which would have been the most by a state in such a compressed period since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976. The first two executions were canceled because of court decisions. Legal rulings have put the others in doubt.

12:15 p.m.

Arkansas inmates set for a series of executions before the end of the month have filed a new request for stays of executions.

In court papers filed it was said that any new judges assigned to their cases in a state court at Little Rock should have time to become familiar with their pleadings.

The state Supreme Court reassigned death penalty-related cases from a judge who went to an anti-death penalty rally after issuing an order last week barring the state from using one of its execution drugs.

Lawyers for the state have complained that the inmates and their lawyers are trying to run out the clock, as one of Arkansas’ execution drugs expires at the end of April.

11:25 a.m.

Gray on Wednesday, April 19, ordered the state to not use one of its execution drugs in executions set.

Arkansas wants to appeal Gray’s order, but needs a written order from her to do so. Its lawyers filed paperwork with the state Supreme Court which asked her to submit a formal order.

1 a.m.

An aggressive effort by the state of Arkansas to carry out its first executions since 2005 stalled for the second time this week as courts blocked two lethal injections planned, prompting Gov. Asa Hutchinson to express frustration at legal delaying tactics.

While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April.