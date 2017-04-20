It’s an orca! Last killer whale born at SeaWorld



MIAMI (AP) The last in a generation of killer whales bred in confinement was born in captivity at SeaWorld in San Antonio on Wednesday, April 19.

The mother, Takara, 25, was already pregnant when officials with the Orlando, Florida-based theme park announced in March 2016 that breeding of orcas was ending after years of animal rights protests and the decline of ticket sales. Gestation for orcas lasts about 18 months.

The calf has not been named since veterinarians have not yet determined whether it’s male or female.

SeaWorld’s chief zoological officer, Chris Dold, said the calf and mother were swimming calmly after a smooth labor and both appeared healthy. The birth was one of those “extraordinary moments,” he said.