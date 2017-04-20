Sensors credited with swift arrest in rampage



FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Developments on Thursday, April 20, about fatal shootings in downtown Fresno, California (all times Pacific Daylight Time).

1:20 p.m.

Fresno police credited technology that alerts them to illegal gunfire with enabling them to swiftly arrest a man accused in the racially-motivated shooting rampage.

Chief Jerry Dyer said they arrested suspect Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, within minutes of being alerted to illegal gunfire on Tuesday.

Authorities said Muhammad, who is black, was motivated by racial hatred, seeking to kill as many white people as he could.

He’s accused of killing four — three men gunned down Tuesday and a motel security guard killed days earlier.

Fresno has used the gunfire detection system called ShotSpotter for about two years.

Dyer said without the gunshot detection system, Muhammad may have evaded arrest, leading to a tense manhunt and possibly more violence.

11:50 a.m.

A new affidavit indicates an acquaintance of Muhammad tried to hide evidence in the Fresno motel following one of the killings there.

The Fresno Bee reported the affidavit showed Lisa Renee Martin, 53, was arrested after the April 13 killing of security guard Carl Williams, 25.

It read that she barricaded herself in the motel room after Muhammad gunned him down, forcing police to break down the door.

Police later found a backpack with documents showing Muhammad’s name, four revolver speed loaders and .357 caliber bullets.

Martin was charged as an accessory and was released from jail.

Muhammad was expected to be charged Friday in the killings and could face the death penalty.

9:55 a.m.

An evening vigil was scheduled for one of the three victims killed Tuesday.

Mark Gassett had just picked up groceries at a Catholic Charities building when police said Muhammad shot him in the chest, and fired twice more after he fell to make sure he was dead.

Gassett’s ex-wife Lisa Gassett told The Fresno Bee he had faced hard times but had been working to improve his life. The couple have two children.

Meanwhile, faith leaders planned a prayer walk and vigil. They met at the intersection of Divisadero and Fulton street and walked the route where the three victims were killed before stopping for a prayer.

8:05 a.m.

Muhammad’s father said his son blamed white people for putting crack cocaine on the streets and getting him hooked on drugs. KFSN reported Vincent Taylor said his son developed a hatred for white people as a teenager.

Muhammad, who is black, converted to the Nation of Islam and took the name Kori Muhammad as a teenager. His father said his birth name was Cory Taylor.

12:05 a.m.

Five days before his rampage, Muhammad shot unarmed security guard Carl Williams who he felt had insulted him at a Motel 6 when he visited a woman at the hotel, police said.

Investigators said Muhammad shot Williams several times at close range shortly after 11:00 p.m. Police said that act set off a chain of events leading to the triple shooting on Tuesday.

Police said Muhammad gave rare and unusual details about his movements and the killings over several hours of questioning following his arrest and even returned with officers to the crime scenes to demonstrate his actions.