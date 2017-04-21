Far-left candidate goes on with final event



PARIS (AP) Developments on Friday, April 21, about the shootings of police officers in Paris (all times Central European Summer Time).

8:30 p.m.

French far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon ended his political campaign in style — with a cocktail.

While other candidates cancelled their last sprint of campaigning in light of Thursday’s deadly gun attack on the Champs-Elysees avenue, the firebrand 65-year-old carried on his planned event in Paris so as “not to interrupt the democratic process.”

It began with a minute of silence to honor the slain police officer identified as Xavier Jugele.

But Melenchon quickly turned to attacking his rivals, and particularly National Front candidate Marine Le Pen for what he called “dishonorable and vulgar polemics.”

Melenchon, who’s won over legions of supporters with his trademark humor, promised attendees during the cocktails that he wouldn’t go over his political program again, complaining “I can’t take any more.”

7:55 p.m.

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni expressed hope the attack on police in Paris wouldn’t impact how French vote Sunday in their presidential election because “that’s what the terrorists want.”

Gentiloni spoke in Ottawa, Canada, at a news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Italian leader said he offered his solidarity in a phone call with French President Francois Hollande.

“I hope there isn’t any particular impact of this episode on the orientation on the vote by the French, because that’s what the terrorists want, to change our way of living and voting,” Gentiloni said.

He voiced confidence the great majority of French will “react with serene calm.”

7:30 p.m.

The former lawyer for the dead attacker said his client most likely had “psychological” problems that he didn’t get proper help for.

Speaking on BFM-TV, lawyer Jean-Laurent Panier described attacker Karim Cheurfi, 39, as an “extremely isolated” individual, one who passed near unnoticed while in detention.

Prosecutors said Cheurfi, who was killed after shooting dead a French police officer on Thursday night, had carried a note defending the Islamic State group. But Panier said Cheurfi never spoke about religion, adding “his only conversations were about how to fill his daily life with video games.”

Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins said police found a note that apparently fell from Cheurfi’s pocket praising IS as well pieces of paper with the addresses of French security sites on them.

IS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

6:10 p.m.

Anti-terrorism prosecutor Molins said Cheurfi had a long criminal record, notably for trying to attack police in the past.

Mlins said Cheurfi was arrested in February, but later released for lack of evidence of a threat.

3:55 p.m.

The dead policeman’s identity was released by Flag!, a French association of LGBT police officers.

The group’s president, Mickael Bucheron, told The Associated Press that Xavier Jugele would have celebrated his 38th birthday in early May.

Jugele told People.com he was among the officers who responded to the gun and bomb attack on Paris’ Bataclan concert hall in November 2015 which was part of a wave of assaults in the French capital that killed 130 people.

When the venue reopened a year later with a concert by Sting, People quoted Jugele as saying how happy he was to be at the “symbolic” reopening, “here to defend our civic values.”

“This concert’s to celebrate life. To say ‘No’ to terrorists,” the website quoted Jugele as saying.

2:20 p.m.

Three days ahead of French national elections, Italy’s president condemned the attack, calling it “cowardly.”

President Sergio Mattarella said Italy not only takes France’s side in the fight against extremist violence, “but, above all, in the full and common adhesion to the inalienable principles of freedom that, in democracy, find full and concrete realization at election time.”

Italy’s head of state added that “no form of terrorism” can make European nations “shrink from the firm intention of recognizing, safeguarding and promoting the founding values of our democratic societies.”

2:00 p.m.

French President Francois Hollande visited one of the police officers who was seriously injured in the attack.

Representatives at the president’s office said Hollande went to the Hospital Georges-Pompidou with Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and Interior Minister Matthias Fekl. The officer was one of two wounded in the attack, along with a German tourist.

Hollande also went to Paris police headquarters to pay tribute to police forces.

1:45 p.m.

French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron called on the French people not to succumb to fear, division, and intimidation.

One day after the shootings and just two days before the first round of the presidential election, Macron said in a video posted online: “the terrorist’s will is to destabilize the country.”

“In such circumstances, the role of the president of the Republic as the army chief and guardian of our institutions is to protect the French. I am ready,” he said.

Macron, an independent centrist considered as one of the front-runners, recalled a series of security measures listed in his campaign platform: boost police and military forces and intelligence services, and pursue France’s military operations against the Islamic state group in Iraq and Syria.

The two top contenders will advance to the runoff on May 7.

1:40 p.m.

The Champs-Elysees attack has deepened France’s political divide, with the Socialist prime minister tearing into far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, accusing the National Front leader of seeking to make political hay from the assault.

After Le Pen spoke scathingly of the government’s fight against extremism, Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve noted that Le Pen’s party in 2014 voted against an anti-terrorism law and, in 2015, against a law that beefed up resources for French intelligence services.

“She seems to be deliberately forgetting everything that has been done over five years to make people forget that she opposed everything, without ever proposing anything serious or credible,” he said.

He added that “as after every drama, the National Front candidate seeks to profit — to divide. She seeks, without shame, to exploit fear and emotions for purely political ends.”

12:35 p.m.

Belgium’s interior minister said the Islamic State gave a false name for the attacker.

ISIS’ claim of responsibility came just a few hours after the attack — far more quickly than other similar claims — and the statement gave the attacker a pseudonym that would mean he was Belgian or had ties to Belgium.

“The guy who yesterday did the act was not a Belgian. He was French,” said Jan Jambon, the Belgian Interior Minister.

Asked about the Abu Yusuf Al-Beljiki pseudonym given by ISIS, Jambon said he “is certainly not the guy who committed the crime yesterday.”

ISIS has been losing territory in Iraq and Syria and has seen the number of foreign recruits, notably from Europe, dwindle.

The swift claim indicated the group may have been trying to capitalize on the widespread attention from a high-profile attack at a time when Islamic extremism and security are at the center of France’s presidential campaign.

11:55 a.m.

French conservative candidate Francois Fillon pledged to keep the country under a state of emergency following the shooting.

In a statement at his campaign headquarters, Fillon said “the fight for the French people’s freedom and security will be mine. This must be the priority” of the next president.

Fillon promised to boost police and military forces.

He also said that, if elected, he would launch a “diplomatic initiative” aiming to create an international collaboration against Islamic extremists that would include all major actors, including the United States, the European Union, Russia, Iran, Turkey and the Gulf countries.

France has been under a state of emergency since the 2015 attacks.

Fillon hopes his experience as prime minister from 2007 to 2012 and hardline views on security issues will give his campaign a boost, just two days before the first round of the vote.

11:25 a.m.

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen called on the government to restore France’s borders immediately following the shooting.

The leader of the National Front wants France to exit the European passport-free Schengen area.

In a statement from her campaign headquarters in Paris, she asked the government and judicial authorities to handle the case of all individuals on the French territory known for “their adhesion to the enemy’s ideology.”

She wants foreigners signaled as Islamic radicals to be expelled from the country and French nationals identified for the same reason to face trial.

Le Pen, who has campaigned on anti-immigration views and a strong security stance, is seeking to give her campaign a last boost ahead of the first round vote of the presidential election. Latest polls suggest she is in a position to be among the two top contenders and advance to the May 7 runoff.

11:10 a.m.

The attacker was convicted in 2003 of attempted homicide in shootings on two police officers.

10:55 a.m.

Far-left presidential candidate Philippe Poutou blamed French politics for the attack.

Poutou, a car-factory worker backed by anti-capitalist party NPA, said the roots of extremist attacks were neither in mosques nor migrant camps.

“They are in the situation of external and internal war maintained by the state, and in the injustice and discriminations maintained in the suburbs,” he said.

Poutou said the French state had to share the blame for attacks because it discriminates against people living in impoverished suburbs due to “their skin color or origins,” takes military action in Africa and the Middle East and sells arms to dictatorships.

10:50 a.m.

The Belgian man who had been linked by some as an accomplice to the Paris terror attack turned himself in, but authorities said there was no link.

“That man came to police late yesterday after he saw himself appear on social media as terror suspect No. 1 relating to yesterday’s facts,” said a prosecutor in Belgium’s Antwerp.

The prosecutor, who declined to be identified because the investigation was ongoing, said the man had nothing to do with the attack.

“He was not part of a terrorism investigation,” the prosecutor said.

Belgian Justice Minister Koen Geens told VRT network “at this moment we have no information about Belgian links.”

10:40 a.m.

Officials from the Paris prosecutors’ office leading the investigation into the attack said police had detained three family members of the suspected gunman for questioning.

The prosecutors’ office stressed that questioning family members is routine in such cases, as investigators seek to determine whether the gunman was acting alone, where he got his weapons and other details.

10:25 a.m.

Marine Le Pen called for “a clear head and a firm grip” in the wake of the attack that put the focus back on one of the main themes of her election campaign for the French presidency: France’s fight against Islamic extremism.

“It is time to stop being naive,” said Le Pen during an interview on RFI radio

10:05 a.m.

Parisian commuters and tourists walked warily past police tape around the Champs-Elysees after the attack.

Police and soldiers were stationed at multiple sites around the broad, cobblestoned avenue.

Retiree Elena Worms, walking her dog near the Champs-Elysees, called the attack “destabilizing” and said she fears it will “push people to the extremes” in the presidential election.

However she said she would not change her vote — she plans to support conservative Francois Fillon, who takes a tough line on security and what he calls Islamic totalitarianism.

Marty Cisse, an office cleaner from Mauritania, worries that Le Pen’s closed-borders platform would threaten immigrants like himself, but said “security is important” and said it should be the priority of the next president.

9:55 a.m.

The Paris prosecutor’s office leading the investigation of the attack said investigators found a pump-action shotgun and knives in the gunman’s car.

9:50 a.m.

Officials from France’s government reviewed their already extensive election security measures and said they were “fully mobilized” in the wake of the Champs-Elysees gun attack on police officers.

Speaking after a meeting of the government’s security council, Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said: “Barbarity and cowardice struck Paris last night, as they also recently struck elsewhere in Europe — in Berlin, Stockholm, in London.”

“The whole of Europe is targeted because it represents the values and ideals of peace,” he said.

He said more than 50,000 police and gendarmes would be mobilized to protect the first-round vote in the two-stage election, with an additional 7,000 soldiers also on patrol. He added that the intelligence services would be working “in the shadows” and elite intervention police forces are also on alert.

“Nothing must hamper this democratic moment, essential for our country,” he said.

The prime minister appealed for national unity and for people “not to succumb to fear.”

9:05 a.m.

Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is appealing to French voters to keep a cool head in the wake of the attack.

“What our attackers want is death, symbolism, to sow panic (and) to disturb a democratic process, which is the presidential election,” said Macron while speaking on RTL radio.

The centrist who has been a front-runner in polls with Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front said he canceled two planned campaign stops out of a sense of “decency” and to allow police to concentrate resources on the attack investigation.

When asked if the assault would impact the vote, Macron said: “No one knows.”

He vowed that, if elected, he would within weeks of taking power create a task force to coordinate French intelligence efforts against the Islamic State group.

He tore into Le Pen, accusing her of lying with claims that previous attacks wouldn’t have happened under her watch.

“She won’t be able to protect our citizens,” Macron said of Le Pen.

8:55 a.m.

French officials said the two police officers injured were both out of danger.

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said one of the injured officers was more gravely hurt than the other but both are doing better.

National police spokesman Jerome Bonet, also speaking on BFM television, said “there were thousands of people” on the iconic boulevard in Paris when the gunman opened fire and that the rapid response of officers who shot and killed him avoided a possible “carnage.”

8:00 a.m.

France began picking itself up following the attack, with President Francois Hollande calling together the government’s security council and his would-be successors in the presidential election campaign treading carefully before voting this weekend.

One of the key questions was if, and how, the attack might impact voting intentions. The risk for the main candidates was that misjudging the public mood, making an ill-perceived gesture or comment, could damage their chances. Candidates canceled or rescheduled final campaign events ahead of the first-round vote in the two-stage election.