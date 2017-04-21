Inmates say health issues may affect executions



LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) Developments on Friday, April 21, about Arkansas’ plan to execute several inmates before the end of April (all times Central Daylight Time).

11:25 a.m.

Two Arkansas death row inmates asked a judge to halt their executions, saying their poor health could make the lethal injections especially painful.

Jack Jones and Marcel Williams were set for execution on Monday, April 23.

Jones and Williams wanted a federal judge to find the state’s lethal injection protocol unconstitutional. Williams argued that his obesity and diabetes would make the lethal injections too painful. Jones argued his diabetes, high blood pressure and other conditions would cause him to suffer an “extended and painful death.”

Ledell Lee was executed Thursday in Arkansas’ first execution since 2005.

Arkansas scheduled eight executions over an 11-day period before the end of April, when its supply of one lethal injection drug expires. The first three executions were canceled because of court decisions. Legal rulings put at least one other in doubt.

2:45 a.m.

Ledell Lee was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m. Thursday, four minutes before his death warrant was due to expire at midnight, capping a chaotic week of legal wrangling. Arkansas originally wanted to put eight inmates to death before the state’s supply of midazolam, one of three drugs used in its lethal injection process, expires at the end of April.

Three of those executions were canceled this week because of court decisions. Another inmate scheduled for execution the following week received a stay.