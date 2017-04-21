Prince fans join ‘purple family’ at Paisley Park



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Developments on Friday, April 21, about the anniversary of Prince’s death (all times Central Daylight Time).

9:15 a.m.

A few fans started to gather outside Paisley Park on the anniversary of megastar Prince’s death.

Rhonda Soso traveled from Compton, California, to shoot photos of the recording-complex-turned-museum in suburban Minneapolis where Prince lived and died.

Soso was in Chanhassen for a four-day celebration of Prince’s life and music at Paisley Park. She wore a Prince symbol pendant and had spray-painted the symbol in black along the legs of her white pants.

Soso said she was there “just to be part of the purple family, the purple army.” She said it was difficult knowing that Prince was no longer around, but “his spirit, his energy is still with us.”

Prince died one year ago of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

12:30 a.m.

For Prince fans, the one-year anniversary of his shocking death from an accidental drug overdose is a time for sadness and celebration.

It was a year ago that the music superstar was found dead at Paisley Park, the suburban Minneapolis recording complex where he lived.

At Paisley Park, which has since been turned into a museum, a full four days of events were on tap, ranging from concert performances by Prince’s former bandmates to panel discussions. Fans who couldn’t afford those high-priced tickets could head to a street party outside First Avenue, the club he made world famous in Purple Rain. And the Minnesota History Center staged a special exhibit of Prince memorabilia, including his iconic Purple Rain suit.