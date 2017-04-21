Rangers outlast Royals 1-0 in 13 innings



ARLINGTON, Texas (KNTU) It was an unusual evening in Arlington as the Texas Rangers outlasted the Kansas City Royals 1-0 in 13 innings on Thursday, April 20.

The pitchers duel was just the third game in Globe Life Park history to remain scoreless past 11 innings, and the first time since 1990 the Rangers had played a game into 13 innings without a score. The three hour and 47-minute marathon ended on a high note for Texas as the Rangers walked off the field as winners thanks to a double by Delino DeShields in the bottom of the 13th.



Andrew Cashner started out on the mound for Texas, throwing six innings of shutout ball before four pitchers followed him over the next three innings. Cashner exited the game with the most extensive line of the five total pitchers, allowing three hits, four walks, and three strikeouts.



Opposite of Cashner for Kansas City, southpaw Danny Duffy got the start and stayed in just an inning and a third longer than Cashner, allowing four hits, three walks, and five strikeouts.



The game was dominated by pitching throughout, and prior to the pivotal thirteenth inning, the Rangers had not registered a single hit since a Jonathan Lucroy double in the fifth. Joey Gallo ended the hitting drought for Texas with a double to right field. Delino DeShields, the next batter up, would hit the ball far left, allowing Gallo enough time and space to score the winning run.

Despite the good pitching performance from Cashner, it was Dario Alvarez who came away with the win after pitching in the final two innings and allowing no hits or runs, and only one walk.



With the win, Texas improves to 6-10 on the season while Kansas City falls to 7-8. The two teams play the second contest of a four game series on Friday, April 21. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05.