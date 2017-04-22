Hamels powers Rangers past Royals 6-2



ARLINGTON, Texas (KNTU) A great pitching performance by Cole Hamels and a historic four homeruns propelled the Texas Rangers to a 6-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday, April 21.

The Rangers (7-10) had their ace on the mound and he looked the part. Hamels pitched eight innings and recorded his first win of the season. While the strikeouts numbers don’t pop out with only three, he did everything else almost perfect.

The only trouble Hamels had was the first inning. He hit Kansas City leadoff batter Alex Gordon, then the next batter Lorenzo Cain hit a double to score Gordon. But that was it, as Hamels moved the ball well, hit his spots, and got Kansas City to hit into routine outs.

The Royals (7-9) had Nathan Karns on the mound. Karns did not last long as the Rangers bats were connecting all night. With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos hit a solo homerun to tie the game 1-1. After a walk by Jurickson Profar, Joey Gallo hit the longest homerun in the MLB this season at 462 feet, putting the Rangers up 3-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, again with two outs, Chirinos hit another solo homerun, his third of the season, to put the Rangers up 4-1. It is Chirinos’ fourth career multi-home run game in his career, the last one coming in July of last season.

In the bottom of the fifth Joey Gallo lead off with a moonshot into the second deck in right field to increase the Rangers lead 5-1. It is Gallo’s first career multi- home run game of his career and his fifth home run on the season. With two outs in the fifth Mike Napoli hit an RBI single to further extend the lead to 6-1.

It is the sixteenth time in Rangers history that at least two players had multi-home run games. It is also the first time since 2005 that the Rangers have had two players hit multi-home run games in Arlington.

In the top of the ninth the Rangers replaced Hamels with reliever Jeremy Jeffress. It was a little shaky for Jeffress as he gave up 3 singles in four batters, which included an RBI by Whit Merrifield to shrink the Rangers lead 6-2. As the rain started to fall and the crowd tried to figure out if they should stay in their seats or leave, Jeffress got a game ending double play to secure the Rangers win.

The Rangers continue their four-game series with the Royals Saturday, April 22. For the Rangers it will be Nick Martinez on the mound, who got called up from AAA Round Rock to replace A.J. Griffin, who before the game today was put on the 10-day DL. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.