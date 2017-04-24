Albania opposition blocks main roads ahead of June 18 vote



TIRANA, Albania (AP) Albanian opposition supporters blocked the country’s main road links, and demanded that a caretaker Cabinet be allowed to govern until the parliamentary election in June.

Thousands of opposition supporters blocked five national crossroads on Monday, April 24, for an hour. Opposition Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha said they were protesting “drug traffic, crime traffic, ballots traffic, corruption, money laundering traffic.”

European Parliament negotiators were expected to arrive to mediate between the governing left-wing coalition and the center-right opposition. The opposition declined to negotiate unless Prime Minister Edi Rama resigns.

The opposition alleged the current Cabinet would manipulate the June 18 parliamentary vote. Since mid-February, its supporters have blocked the main boulevard in Tirana, the capital, with a tent pitched outside Rama’s office.