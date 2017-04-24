Group decries the way statues are being removed



NEW ORLEANS (AP) Developments on Monday, April 24, about the removal of Confederate monuments in New Orleans (all times Central Daylight Time).

10:30 a.m.

A group opposed to the removal of the monuments said the process was flawed from the start and that it lacked transparency.

The Monumental Task Committee released a statement calling the removal of a statue in the predawn darkness by workers wearing scarves to cover their faces “atrocious government.”

City officials said the Liberty Place monument was dismantled at night to avoid disruption from those who wanted the statues to stay.

The monument, which commemorates whites who tried to topple a biracial post-Civil War government in New Orleans, was hauled away in pieces around 5:35 a.m.

Three other monuments are to be removed in the near future. City officials won’t say when that will happen in order to keep workers safe.

8:30 a.m.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the city won’t be deterred from its plan to remove these Confederate monuments.

The mayor told reporters the monument had been erected to honor the killing of police officers by white supremacists.

“We will no longer allow the Confederacy to literally be put on a pedestal in the heart of our city,” Landrieu said.

The Liberty Place monument was an 1891 obelisk honoring the Crescent City White League.