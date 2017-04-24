Obama discusses civic engagement, not politics



CHICAGO (AP) Developments on Monday, April 24, about the former President Barack Obama’s first public event since leaving office (all times Central Daylight Time).

12:30 p.m.

The former president addressed civic engagement for young people, but didn’t mention his successor or detail his thoughts on current events.

Obama gave advice on leadership, dealing with failure, and even social media as he talked with youth during a University of Chicago panel event. He spoke briefly about his experiences as a community organizer before he asked the panel of young people for their views.

Obama’s first public engagement came as President Donald Trump neared his 100-day mark in office.

The 44th president’s library is planned to be built near the edge of the Chicago campus. He said he hopes it’ll also serve as a place for young people to become more civically engaged. Obama said young people are critical to resolving the nation’s most daunting problems.

11:30 a.m.

Obama said his plan after holding the nation’s highest office was to work with the nation’s young people.

Roughly 500 people, mostly college students, attended the invitation-only event that was also televised.

Obama met privately on Sunday with young men on the city’s South Side to talk about gang violence and employment.