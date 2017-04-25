Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart



VARNER, Ark.(AP) After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas has executed three including two on Monday, April 24.

Jack Jones and Marcel Williams received lethal injections on the same gurney just about three hours apart. It was the first double execution in the United States since 2000.

Williams’ execution was delayed, after a judge agreed to temporarily halt it, over claims that the Jones execution wasn’t carried out properly. Williams was briefly removed from the death chamber, then returned after the stay was lifted.

Jones argued his health conditions could lead to a painful death. He gave a lengthy last statement, his final words: “I’m sorry.”

A week earlier, Arkansas hadn’t had an execution since 2005, or a double execution since 1999.