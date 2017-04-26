Fox anchor says network does little about racial diversity



NEW YORK (AP) A Fox News Channel anchor joined a racial discrimination lawsuit against his company, and said on Wednesday, April 26, the network marginalized him and had little interest in promoting diversity.

Kelly Wright, who worked a late-night shift at Fox, said he was moved to speak up when off-air colleagues sued recently, and targeted a recently fired former comptroller at the network for racially offensive behavior. At an emotional news conference, he said he could no longer sit in silence.

The ex-comptroller, Judith Slater, has denied the charges.

The expanded lawsuit now includes 13 former and current employees and said Fox executives were aware of Slater’s behavior for nearly a decade and did nothing. Fox said it vehemently denies the accusations.