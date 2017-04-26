GOP leaders offer mild praise for Trump tax plan



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Wednesday, April 26, about President Donald Trump’s tax overhaul (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

2:45 p.m.

Top Trump administration officials insisted the president’s proposed tax plan, which would slash corporate and individual tax rates, would not add to the deficit.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters at a White House briefing the plan “will pay for itself with growth and with reduction of different deductions and closing loopholes.”

That’s despite the fact that the plan proposes a dramatic reduction in the corporate tax rate, the end of the estate tax, and personal tax cuts, especially for middle income families.

Mnuchin said the president was concerned about the federal deficit, but said the proposed plan would “lower the debt-to-GDP” ratio and “create massive amounts of revenues.”

Trump proposed a similar tax plan during his campaign. Some analyses of that plan estimated it would add trillions of dollars to the deficit over 10 years.

2:40 p.m.

House and Senate Republican leaders offered mild praise for the president’s proposed tax plan.

In a joint statement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said the principles released by the Trump administration would serve as “critical guideposts” for overhauling the tax system.

They praised lower tax rates for families and businesses. They said they were confident they could work with the administration to rebuild the tax code in a way that would grow the economy, promote savings and investment, and “bring prosperity to all Americans.”

McConnell and Ryan issued the statement along with Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and House Ways and Means Committee member Kevin Brady, R-Texas.

1:40 p.m.

The president wants to simplify the personal tax code by cutting rates and eliminating deductions used by more affluent Americans.

The administration’s economic adviser Gary Cohn said the plan would cut the top income tax rate from 39.6 percent to 35 percent. It also would reduce the number of personal income tax brackets to three from seven. The new tax rates would be 10 percent, 25 percent, and 35 percent.

The plan would double the standard deduction for married couples to $24,000, while keeping deductions for charitable giving and mortgage interest payments. The plan would trim other deductions used by high-income Americans, including state, and local tax payments.

It would also repeal the estate tax, the catch-all alternative minimum tax, and the 3.8 percent tax on investment income from former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

8:50 a.m.

Mnuchin said Trump’s tax plan would amount to “the biggest tax cut” and the “largest tax reform” in U.S. history.

Trump wants cuts for individuals and businesses, even as the government struggles with mounting debt. The president hopes to make good on promises to bring jobs and prosperity to the middle class.