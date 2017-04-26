Jonathan Demme, ‘Silence of the Lambs’ director, dead at 73



NEW YORK (AP) Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of The Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, and whose Talking Heads documentary Stop Making Sense was considered one of the greatest concert films ever, died on Wednesday, April 26.

Demme’s publicist, Annalee Paulo, said Demme died in his New York apartment, surrounded by his wife, Joanna, and three children. Paulo said Demme died from complications from esophageal cancer.

Demme broke into moviemaking under B-movie master Roger Corman in the early 1970s. His eclectic, prodigious body of films include Something Wild, Rachel Getting Married, and the Spalding Grey documentary Swimming to Cambodia.

In 2016, he released his latest concert film, Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids.