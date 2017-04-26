Trump calls court’s sanctuary ruling ridiculous



SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Developments on Wednesday, April 26, about a federal judge’s ruling that blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from sanctuary cities (all times Pacific Daylight Time).

6:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter in reaction to the ruling, calling the judge’s decision “ridiculous.”

“See you in the Supreme Court,” he tweeted.

Trump also tweeted that the 9th circuit, which earlier ruled against his travel ban, had “a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80 percent).”

He also tweeted, “They used to call this ‘judge shopping!’ Messy system.” That was apparently a reference to the 9th circuit’s liberal reputation and rulings that have often irked conservatives.

3:00 a.m.

In Tuesday’s ruling, U.S. District Judge William Orrick quoted Trump to support his decision to block the president’s order.

The judge said Trump calling the order a “weapon” against communities that disagree with his preferred immigration policy was evidence the administration intended the executive order to apply broadly to all sorts of federal funding, and not a relatively small pot of grant money as the Department of Justice had argued.

It was another immigration policy setback for the administration as it approached its 100th day in office.