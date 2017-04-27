Crews start taking down 600-year-old tree

BERNARDS, N.J. (AP) The removal of a 600-year-old tree where George Washington once had a picnic(all times Eastern Standard Time).

Workers have taken down a 600-year-old white oak tree in New Jersey that’s believed to be among the oldest in the nation.

Crews started the task Monday, April 24, at the Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church in Bernards. It’s expected to take a few days to complete.

The tree has stood witness to history and milestones since the town’s inception in the 1700s. It served as a scenic backdrop for photographs and was the site of a picnic Gen. George Washington held with the Marquis de Lafayette.

The tree was declared dead after it began showing rot and weakness in the last couple of years.

But there is a silver lining. Another white oak cultivated from the old tree’s acorns was recently planted at the church.