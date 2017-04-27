Minor damage to freighter that hit Russian ship

ISTANBUL (AP) The developments of an Russian navy ship which was damaged near Istanbul (all times Eastern European Time).

5:40 p.m.

Turkey’s transportation minister said that the Togo-flagged freighter involved in the collision with a Russian navy vessel has sustained very minor damage and was able to continue sailing.

Ahmet Arslan also told Turkey’s A Haber news channel that the collision in the Black Sea off Istanbul occurred in heavy fog. But he added that the exact cause is being investigated.

Arslan said “There is only a slight damage on the freighter ship. It’s on the bow of the vessel but nothing to prevent it from navigating.”

Turkey’s private NTV television said the vessel was taking sheep from Romania to Jordan.

4:40 p.m.

Turkey’s state-run news agency said the prime minister conveyed his “sadness” over the ship collision to his Russian counterpart through his aides, correcting an earlier report which said the two leaders had spoken on the phone.

The Anadolu Agency said Prime Minister Binali Yildirim’s aides contacted Dmitry Medvedev’s office to relay Turkey’s message on Thursday, April 27.

The Russian navy reconnaissance ship Liman sunk off Istanbul after colliding.

3:10 p.m.

Authorities said that all 78 personnel on the Russian vessel Liman are accounted for after it collided with the Togo-flagged freighter Youzarsif H. in the Black Sea. The safety authority said 15 Russian sailors had been rescued after the collision.

2:30 p.m.

The ministry said the Liman had a hole as a result of the collision that occurred about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the Bosphorus Strait.

The ministry statement, carried by Russian news agencies, said none of the crew members were hurt.