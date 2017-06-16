Today in History: June 16

LOS ANGELES (AP) Developments on Friday, June 16, about a Los Angeles tribute to Batman actor Adam West (all times Pacific Daylight Time).

9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles has become Gotham City as the Bat-Signal glows at City Hall.

Hundreds of fans — some in costume — cheered as Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck turned on the Bat-Signal.

The iconic circle of light with a bat-shaped silhouette glowed on the City Hall tower.

The ceremony honored Adam West, who played the Caped Crusader in the campy 1960s TV series.

West died last week at 88.

3:28 a.m.

The Bat-Signal will shine over Los Angeles in tribute to the late Adam West, the actor best-known for playing Batman in the campy 1960 television series.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said the Bat-Signal will be lit at L.A.’s City Hall.

In Batman comics, movies and TV shows, the Bat-Signal is a spotlight with the shadow of Batman’s winged emblem that is shown on the night sky to call for Batman’s help.

Garcetti announced the event on Twitter and added the hashtag, #BrightKnight.

Batman is often referred to as the Dark Knight, but West’s children said in a statement that he aspired to positivity and always saw himself as “The Bright Knight.”