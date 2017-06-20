No conclusion yet on US student’s cause of death

CINCINNATI (AP) Developments on Tuesday, June 20, about the death of U.S. college student Otto Warmbier after months of detention in North Korea (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

4:20 p.m.

A coroner did not reach a conclusion about the cause of death for a 22-year-old American college student who died in Cincinnati less than a week after he was released from North Korea in a coma.

Hamilton County’s Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco’s office said only an external examination was performed on Otto Warmbier’s body, per his family’s request. It said his family objected to an autopsy.

The statement read the office reviewed medical records and talked extensively with his treating physicians. There will be more interviews and records reviewed.

The University of Virginia student died on the 19. He had been accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner in North Korea while visiting with a tour group and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor.

12:45 p.m.

The parents of a journalist executed in 2014 after being held hostage in Syria by the Islamic State group are offering their condolences to the family of a student from Ohio who died after being detained in North Korea for nearly 18 months.

James Foley was a freelance war correspondent before he was captured and held for nearly two years. His parents created the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation to advocate for the release of American hostages and to help keep journalists reporting in conflict zones safe.

In a statement through the foundation, John and Diane Foley, of New Hampshire, called Otto Warmbier’s death senseless. They said it should be a “call to action to those in the position to protect our American citizens here at home AND abroad.”

12:30 p.m.

A public funeral service for a U.S. student who was detained in North Korea and eventually released in a coma has been scheduled for Thursday at his hometown high school in Ohio.

Twenty-two-year-old Otto Warmbier died in Cincinnati, not long after his return to Ohio after nearly a year and a half in North Korean captivity.

The University of Virginia student was accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting with a tour group and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor.

Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum in Cincinnati said all who wish to join his family in a celebration of life were “cordially invited.”

He was salutatorian of his 2013 Wyoming High School class before attending the University of Virginia.

10:45 a.m.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said North Korea must bear “heavy responsibility” for the death of a 22-year-old U.S. college student it detained for nearly a year and a half.

He said in an interview on CBS This Morning broadcast that while it was not known for sure what happened, there can be speculation that North Korea made “unjust and cruel treatments” to Otto Warmbier. Moon expressed condolences to the Warmbier family and the American people.

He said Warmbier’s death showed “we must now have the perception that North Korea is an irrational regime,” but that dialogue with the North will still be needed because sanctions and pressure haven’t resolved the North Korea nuclear issue.

10:00 a.m.

U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said Americans who are “stupid” enough to still want to visit North Korea should be required to sign a waiver absolving the U.S. government of any blame if they’re harmed while there.

“There should at least be a form for them to fill out that says, ‘If I go to North Korea, I understand I am taking great risk, and I do not hold the American government responsible,'” said McCain.

He says “if people are that stupid that they still want to go to that country, then at least they assume the responsibility for their welfare.”

McCain is the Republican chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

8:30 a.m.

The coroner’s office in Cincinnati has begun investigating Warmbier’s death.

A spokesman for the Hamilton County coroner said Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco’s office accepted the case. Justin Weber told The Associated Press a press conference would be expected later to provide details.

Wambier’s parents did not cite a specific cause of death, but cited “awful, torturous mistreatment” by North Korea. Doctors had described Warmbier’s condition as a state of “unresponsive wakefulness” and said he suffered a “severe neurological injury” of unknown cause.

12:55 a.m.

The China-based travel agency that organized a trip to North Korea for an American college student who died after being released in a coma from North Korean detention said it would no longer take U.S. citizens to the country.

Young Pioneer Tours said on its Facebook page that the death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier shows that the risk American tourists face in visiting North Korea “has become too high.”

Warmbier died in Ohio days after being released by North Korea.

The tour operator said that it was denied any opportunity to meet with Warmbier after his detention, and that the way it was handled was “appalling.”

The travel agency specializes in North Korea tours and is based in the central Chinese city of Xi’an.

12:25 a.m.

The family of Otto Warmbier who died days after being released from North Korea in a coma said the 22-year-old “has completed his journey home.”

The University of Virginia student was accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting with a tour group.

He was sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years in prison with hard labor. His family said it was told he had been in a coma since soon after his sentencing.