EU fines Google a record 2.42 billion euros

BRUSSELS (AP) The European Union’s competition watchdog on Tuesday, June 27, has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.

European regulators said “Google has abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service.”

It gave the Mountain View, California, company 90 days to stop or face fines of up to 5 percent of the average daily worldwide turnover of parent company Alphabet.

The European Commission, which polices EU competition rules, alleged Google elevated its shopping service even when other options might have better deals.

Google maintained it was trying to package its search results in a way that makes it easier for consumers to find what they want.