Trump promises ‘big surprise’ on health care

WASHINGTON (AP) Development on Wednesday, June 28, Republican legislation to repeal and replace the Obama health care law (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

2:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump said the Republican health care effort is “working along very well” and suggested there could be a “big surprise coming.” The Trump Administration did not elaborate on what the president meant.

Trump told reporters getting approval of a Senate health care bill will be “very tough.” But he predicted that Republicans will at least “get very close” and may “get it over the line.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed a vote on the Republican health care bill this week because he lacked the votes.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Trump to meet with Republicans and Democrats on the Senate bill. Asked about the request, Trump said Schumer “hasn’t been serious.”

“Obamacare is such a disaster, such a wreck. And he wants to try and save something that’s really hurting a lot of people,” he added.

1:35 p.m.

Maine’s Republican Gov. Paul LePage joined the list of those opposed to the Senate health care bill.

LePage was asked if he backed the legislation and he said no, complaining that the bill doesn’t go far enough to fix current law. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, opposed the bill.

LePage, who was at the White House, said he met with Collins Wednesday morning.

Collins is one of nearly 10 Republicans who have expressed opposition to the bill.

Several Republicans governors — among them Ohio’s John Kasich and Nevada’s Brian Sandoval — oppose the bill, fearing the cost to states if Medicaid expansion is phased out.

12:10 p.m.

At the White House, Trump said his meeting with most of the Republican senators was “tremendous.”

“I think we are at least going to get very close or get it over the line,” he said.

Trump said it’s “always tough” to pass a health care bill because the needs of every state are different, but he added, “I think health care is going to be great.”

11:05 a.m.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said the labor organization has run ad and social media campaigns in five key states kill the stalled Senate health care bill outright.

Trumka told reporters in a conference call that the bill would deprive millions of working people of health insurance. The federation is running thousands of ads to pressure Senate Republicans in Alaska, Ohio, West Virginia, Nevada and Maine. He urged Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, to join other Republicans in opposing the bill.

7:10 a.m.

President Trump has taken issue with a New York Times story portraying him as disengaged in the push for the Senate Republican health care bill.

Trump tweeted that “The failing @nytimes writes false story after false story about me.”

“Some of the Fake News Media likes to say that I am not totally engaged in healthcare. Wrong, I know the subject well & want victory for U.S.,” he added.

The Times, in its Wednesday editions, said Trump was less involved in the press for the Senate bill than with the earlier House bill — making fewer phone calls to senators, for instance.

The newspaper said an unidentified senator who supports the bill left a meeting with Trump at the White House “with a sense that the president did not have a grasp of some basic elements of the Senate plan.”

4:19 a.m.

The Republican Party’s long-promised repeal of “Obamacare” will stand in limbo after Senate Republican leaders, short of support, abruptly shelved a vote on legislation aimed at redeeming the pledge.

The surprise development has left the legislation’s fate uncertain while raising new doubts about whether President Donald Trump will fulfill his promise the Affordable Care Act.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced the delay after it became clear the votes weren’t there to advance the legislation past key procedural hurdles.