Current releases 06-29-17

HEAVY

A.G.N.Z. Chance Meeting

Eric Alexander Second Impression

Joey Alexander Countdown

Emily Bear Trio Into The Blue

The BBB ft. Bernie Dresel Live N’ Bernin’

Till Bronner The Good Life

Joshua Breakstone 88

Will Calhoun Celebrating Elvin Jones

Michael Davis Hip-Bone Big Band

Joey DeFrancesco & The People Project Freedom

Dizzy Gillespie and Friends Concert of the Century

The Girshevich Trio Algorithmic Society

Gordon Goodwin’s Little Phat Band An Elusive Man

Bob Mintzer All L.A. Band

Phil Norman Tentet Then & Now

Jimmy O’Connell Sixtet Arrhythmia

One O’Clock Lab Band Lab 2016

Dave Stryker Eight Track II

trioKAIT Casual

Cory Weeds Quintet ft. David Hazeltine It’s Easy to Remember

MEDIUM

Don Aliquo, Sr. & Don Aliquo, Jr. Fathers and Sons

Michael Blanco Spirit Forward

Will Bonness Halcyon

Tom Cohen Joyride

Larry Corban Corban Nation

Dan Costa Suite Tres Rios

Michael Dease All These Hands

D-Erania Language of the Heart

Brandi Disterheft Blue Canvas

Peter Drew Songs and Arrangements

Tom Harrell Something Gold, Something Blue

Steve Heckman Legacy: A Coltrane Tribute

Lisa Hilton Day & Night

Fred Hughes Trio Matrix

The Stan Kenton Legacy Orchestra Storming Through the South

Mike LeDonne &The Groover Quartet That Feelin’

Jeff Libman Strange Beauty

The Dave Liebman Group Expansions Live

Donny McCaslin Beyond Now

Al Muirhead Northern Adventures

Organic Trio Saturn’s Spell

Space Orphan Shut Up About The Sun

Dan Pratt Hymn For The Happy Man

Tyler Reese Reminiscence

Jeff Richman Sizzle

Troy Roberts Tales & Tones

Steve Slagle Alto Manhattan

Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget

Throttle Elevator Music Retrospective

Tim Ray Trio Windows

Bria Skonberg Bria

Buselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra Basically Baker Vol.2

Ben Wendel What We Bring

LIGHT

Alyssa Allgood Out of the Blue

Ben Adkins Salmagundi

Soul Basement What We Leave Behind

Jane Bunnett & Maqueque Oddara

George Burton The Truth Of What I Am > The Narcissist

George Cables The George Cables Songbook

Emmet Cohen ft. Jimmy Cobb Masters Legacy Series Vol.1

Barbara Dane ft. Tammy Hall Throw It Away

Gabriel Espinosa Songs of Bacharach and Manzanero

Throttle Elevator Music IV

Orrin Evans #knowingishalfthebattle

Steve Gadd Band Way Back Home

The Greg Hatza ORGANization Diggin Up My Roots

Derrick Hodge The Second

Scotch Hollow Little Tortuga

Bob Holz Visions & Friends

Norah Jones Day Breaks

Kenia On We Go

Alex Levine Quartet Towards The Center

Melanie Marod I’ll Go Mad

Kurt Rosenwinkel Caipi

Audrey Silver Very Early

Mads Tolling & The Mads Men Playing the 60s

Allison Adams Tucker Wanderlust

Rebekah Victoria & Jazzkwest #OldFashionedTwitterTwit

Lori Williams Behind the Smiles